cars priced in the R$200,000 range that do not pay IPI

On the last day of 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned Law 14,287, which deals with Exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for the purchase of 0-km vehicles by People with Disabilities (PCD). According to the text, the benefit will be extended until December 31, 2026. And the ceiling was raised from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand.

As a result, the change expands the choice of PCD customer. In other words, the menu of models that can be purchased is now larger, in view of the difference of BRL 60 thousand in the new ceiling. Now, larger (and more expensive) vehicles can be purchased by PCD, such as the seven-seater SUV Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8, which costs R$199,990.

Rules

But before talking about the models themselves, it is worth highlighting some points of the new law – which exempts nationally manufactured cars with engines of up to 2.0 liters from the IPI. The pickup trucks, as they fall under the category of light commercial vehicles, are, therefore, excluded from the benefit, which has existed since 1995.

The law that, in short, entered into force on January 1st. In addition to taxi drivers and people with hearing impairments – previously excluded from the program -, it exempts people with severe or profound physical, visual and mental disabilities, as well as those with autism spectrum disorder. Everyone is free from paying the IPI at the time of closing the deal.

However, to pass the law, Bolsonaro vetoed, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Economy, the device that extended the exemption for accessories used in cases of vehicle adaptation. This way, only original factory items are exempt from the tribute.

Percentages

It should be noted that the IPI discount varies in percentage according to the vehicle’s engine. Thus, the rate ranges from 7%, in the case of cars with engines up to 1.0 flex, to 25%, in models with engines above 2.0, gasoline or diesel and any displacement.

The exemption, however, can only be used once every two years. The discount, therefore, applies to the base value of the car.

The new limit on the tax allowance expands, therefore, the offer of 0-km vehicles for the PCD public. Therefore, you can choose any medium sedan or compact SUV for sale in the Brazilian market. Below, the Car Journal highlights the five main models of up to R$ 200 thousand that are then entitled to exemption from the IPI.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 8: R$199,990

Caoa Chery/Disclosure

Motor: 1.6 gasoline turbo up to 187 hp

Exchange: automatic dual-clutch 7-speed

Contents: seven seats, two-zone air conditioning, panoramic sunroof, 10.25″ multimedia center with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 360° camera and six air bags.

Toyota Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid: R$197,290

Toyota/Disclosure

Motor: 1.8 flex of up to 101 hp + 72 hp electric motor

Exchange: CVT

Contents: ramp start assistant, lane stay alert and assistance system, adaptive cruise control, instrument panel with 7″ digital display, digital automatic dual zone air conditioning with rear exit and multimedia system with 8″ display