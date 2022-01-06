Carvalhal admits he is looking for Atlético-MG and Flamengo and reveals what he hears from interested parties: ‘For me it’s fantastic’

The Portuguese coach is on the Minas Gerais club’s radar and revealed the search for the Alvinegra team

With the request of Jorge Jesus ten days to review the 2022 project, the Atlético-MG will not wait with hands tied for the mister. Therefore, the rooster will follow the search for a new foreign trainer.

And one of the names considered by the club from Minas Gerais is Carlos Carvalhal. the technician of the Braga, in an interview with Radio Brand, revealed the interest of the current Brazilian champion and the Brazil’s Cup, in addition to the recent search of the Flamengo.

“The truth is that I’ve been receiving good invitations throughout my career, including now from Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro, as it has already been made public,” said the coach.

Remember that before getting right with Paulo Sousa, former coach of the Polish national team, Flamengo met with Carlos Carvalhal at the end of 2021.

About the interests in his work, the Portuguese opened the game, since the time of river bird, about the requests made by the leaders when they seek him to present a project.

“The last clubs that contacted me, even when I came from Rio Ave to Sporting Braga, told me ‘I want my team to play like yours is playing’. For me it’s fantastic, because, more than hiring a coach, they hire a game idea“.

With a contract until June 2022 with Braga, it will not be easy to have the coach before the end of the contract. That’s because Carvalhal has a termination fine of 10 million euros, about BRL 64 million, values ​​out of the question for the rooster.

As the ESPN Brazil, other foreign names are also on Atlético-MG’s radar. Hernan Crespo, ex-São Paulo, and Edward Coudet, ex-International and currently at Celtic of Vigo, are quoted.