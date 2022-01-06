Cast of Vasco starts training with the ball at CT Moacyr Barbosa – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Volante Yuri Lara celebrates opportunity at Vasco at the best moment of his career

Vasco da Gama’s professional team continues its preparations aiming at the 2022 season. In its first activity with the ball on CT Moacyr Barbosa’s lawn, in Cidade de Deus, this Wednesday morning (01/05/), the Cruzmaltino squad told with new faces. Among the novelties for the current cycle is defensive midfielder Yuri Lara, hired after standing out with the CSA (AL) shirt in the dispute of the last Brazilian Championship.

Identified with the Giant of the Hill, the athlete sees the opportunity to wear the cruzmaltina shirt as a chance to fulfill a family dream. During an exclusive conversation with Vasco TV, which will soon be available on the official platforms, Yuri Lara commented on his arrival at Vasco and celebrated the fact that the opportunity has arisen at a time when he feels more prepared to take advantage of it.

– The opportunity to play for Vasco appears in my best phase physically. I feel more mature, with a better head, prepared to take this chance. I will give my all to honor this shirt that made me so happy as a fan. I want to repay this on the field. Now we have to work to achieve our goals this season – said Yuri.

The squad led by coach Zé Ricardo re-appeared last Monday (03) for the start of the pre-season. Since then, athletes have undergone clinical, physical and physiological evaluations. This Wednesday (5th), the group started working with the ball. The training has taken place full time at CT Moacyr Barbosa, in Cidade de Deus.