Cattle get stuck in flooding and villagers have to drag flood animals onto boats; VIDEOS | Tocantins

Residents of rural Esperantina, the northernmost city in Tocantins, fear losing the animals they raise to survive because of floods that affect the entire far north, the region of Bico do Papagaio. Videos taken by riverside dwellers show the cattle surrounded by water, unable to escape and having to be “dragged” on the sides of boats by the residents.

The images are from settlements close to the Tocantins River. The situation is critical in the communities of Lago Preto, Embaúba and Boa Esperança. All the families who live there had to leave their homes, with water already in the window, and take refuge with relatives in the city.

Rains don’t stop and the number of people displaced by the floods grows

Floods have already affected more than 1,000 people and 275 remain homeless

The most recent assessment by the Civil Defense indicates that “there is no precise information” on the number of homeless and displaced people in Esperantina. The city is full of remote villages and difficult to communicate, making rescue difficult.

1 of 3 Cattle are trapped in the flood in Esperantina — Photo: Reproduction Cattle are trapped in the flood in Esperantina — Photo: Reproduction

According to residents, at least 300 heads of cattle were removed from farms and placed in areas a little higher. Owners do not know if this will be enough, as the territory in the area is flat and it continues to rain heavily. The rural roads are with stretches of up to 8 km underwater and the oxen would not be able to swim this entire distance.

The drama in Esperantina reflects what has been observed for days in other cities in the region. Praia Norte and São Miguel are houses underwater and residents using boats as moving trucks to save what they can.

On the night of this Wednesday (5), the Government of Tocantins decreed an emergency situation because of the floods. The measure determines the mobilization of all secretariats to help victims and authorizes the emergency procurement of products and services without a bidding process.

2 of 3 Resident swims to try to save cattle in the flood — Photo: Reproduction Resident swims to try to save cattle in the flood — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 3 Oxen needed to be dragged out of the water by boat — Photo: Reproduction Oxen had to be dragged out of the water by boat — Photo: Reproduction