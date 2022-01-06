CBF announces the date of the Brazil Cup draw; check out the possible rivals of Paysandu, Tuna and Castanhal | Football

One of the most financially profitable tournaments for clubs from Pará, the Copa do Brasil starts only on February 23rd. But first, three of the four representatives from Pará will know their opponents: Paysandu, Tuna Luso and Castanhal. On January 17, at 3:00 pm, at the CBF headquarters, the draw for the first phase will take place, with live broadcast on CBF TV.

Prize draw

The 80 clubs classified for the first phase of the competition are divided into eight pots (A to H) with ten clubs each, according to the CBF ranking. From there, the crosses between the pots are: A x E; B x F; C x G and D x H. Paysandu is in pot C, Castanhal is in F and Tuna is in H.

Format

The first phase of the tournament is held in single matches, with the club with the worst position in the CBF ranking in the field. The teams that qualify advance to the second phase, which takes place in the same format. In both stages, the top-ranked club has the advantage of a draw.

From the third stage onwards, games are round-trip (with a penalty shoot-out, in case of equality), and more clubs enter the tournament. Among the teams that start at this stage is Remo, current champion of the Copa Verde. In addition to Leão, the teams classified for the Libertadores, and the champions of the Northeast Cup and Serie B also enter.

If necessary, Serie A clubs join this phase, until there are 32 clubs. Altogether, there are 92 teams participating in the Copa do Brasil. After the third phase, the 16 classified play the round of 16 in the final. The eight who advance play the quarterfinals, the remaining four play the semifinals, until there are two finalists.

Check out the pots from the first phase (following the CBF ranking)

pot A

Guild (4)

saints (6)

São Paulo (7)

International (8)

Ceará (13)

Cruise (14)

Chapecoense (16)

Atlético Goianiense (17)

Vasco da Gama (19)

Sport (21)

pot B

Cuiabá (22)

Goiás (23)

Youth (24)

victory (25)

Coritiba (26)

Avaí (27)

CRB (28)

Black Bridge (29)

CSA (30)

Vila Nova (31)

pot C

Sampaio Correa (32)

Paraná (33)

Worker-PR (34)

Guarani (35)

Criciuma (36)

Brazil of Pelotas (37)

Nautical (38)

Londoner (39)

Paysandu (40)

Figueirense (41)

pot D

West (43)

ABC (47)

Botafogo-SP (48)

Tombe (49)

Rail (52)

Round Round (53)

Manaus (55)

Juazeirense (59)

Brazilian (63)

Novorizontino (64)

pot E

Highs (66)

Mirasol (70)

Campinas (72)

Motorcycle Club (74)

São Raimundo-RR (78)

Railway (79)

Willow (81)

Globe (82)

Rondonópolis Union (83)

Sergipe (90)

pot F

ASA (91)

Rattlesnake (92)

Bahia de Feira (93)

Atlético de Alagoinhas (97)

Rio Branco-AC (98)

URT (118)

Portuguese-RJ (122)

Chestnut (123)

Porto Velho (131)

Sousa (143)

pot G

Tocantinópolis (146)

CEOV-MT (151)

Ceilândia (169)

Royal Northwest (170)

Nova Iguaçu (197)

lizard (214)

Train (228)

Sissy boy (-)

Glory (—)

Happy landing (-)

pot H

Azuriz (—)

Icasa (—)

Anápolis Guild (—)

Tuna Luso (—)

Tuntum (-)

São Raimundo-AM (—)

Fluminense-PI (—)

Humaitá (—)

New Venice (—)

Costa Rica (-)