Cecília challenges Rebeca and confesses passion for Breno · TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will challenge Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) by deciding to live alone in Um Lugar ao Sol. Santiago’s granddaughter (José de Abreu) ​​will confess to Bela (Bruna Martins) that she is in love with Breno (Marco Ricca), her husband of her mother’s best friend in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In this Saturday’s (8) chapter, the young woman will have a frank conversation with the model in Lícia Manzo’s serials. After having quarreled and offended her mother, the girl will say that she rented an apartment to live alone. She will also say that she no longer wants to live under the same roof as Túlio (Daniel Dantas), from whom she advised the rich girl to divorce her a few times.

Rebeca will try to make an emotional blackmail to convince her daughter to change her mind. Barbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes) will remember that Eva (Débora Duarte) just died and is still devastated because of the campaign bought by her millionaire father.

Determined to be independent and see herself far from the dramas of the family, Cecília will not change her mind, she will reaffirm that she will live alone and will ask her mother not to make herself a victim once more.

Rebeca is surprised by Cecilia

In the same chapter, Nicole’s niece (Ana Baird) will reveal to her best friend that she is in love with Breno and will leave Felipe’s ex-girlfriend (Gabriel Leone) shocked with her interest in the photographer.

