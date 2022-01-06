CES 2022: Amazon Announces New Alexa, Ring, Fire TV and More Experiences

THE Amazon also participates in the 2022 edition of Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and announced this Wednesday (5) several news aimed at Alexa, Fire TV, Ring and other artificial intelligence initiatives inside and outside the home. The company, which was one of those who canceled the in-person participation in the event because of Covid-19, announced plans to send Alexa into space as part of Artemis I, the first NASA mission to send the first woman and first black person to the moon.

Alexa on the moon!

Alexa will join the mission as part of Callisto, a technology demonstration incorporated into NASA’s Orion spacecraft and built in collaboration with Amazon engineers Lockheed Martin and Cisco. The company also announced a partnership with Stellanis, a global automaker that brings together brands like Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Peugeot, to transform the customer experience with sustainable software solutions.

Fire TV

for the Fire TV, Amazon announced that users will be able to use Alexa or touch-screen controls to access more than 1 million TV and movie episodes in vehicles across the United States, including Prime Video favorites. In addition, one was cited combining the Fire TV experience on all devices with custom settings. Thereby, it will be possible to interrupt playback at home and resume in the car, for example.

security sensor