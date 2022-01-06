CES 2022: BMW car changes color with just one click; watch

30Just over a month ago, BMW promised a big announcement for CES 2022. The German automaker promised and delivered, and this Wednesday (5), it unveiled its new car that changes color through a button.

With a short video, BMW showed how this technological process is done. You can see the color of a BMW iX, the automaker’s luxury electric SUV, changing from white to dark grey. Change can occur sharply or gradually.

But how is this possible?

In order to change the tone of the colors, the surface of the vehicle has millions of microcapsules, which have a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Each of them has black and white pigments.

In other words: for the process to happen, the white pigments have a negative charge, and the black ones, a positive one. Thus, there is a way to manage which type of color is highlighted. Initially these are the only colors available for change.

Despite the super novelty, there is still no certainty or prediction whether the vehicle can become a commercial option or not.

It is worth remembering that CES 2022 underwent some changes almost on the day of the event, for example, the organizers of the largest technology fair in the world canceled the last day of the event after large companies gave up participating due to the omicron variant.