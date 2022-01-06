CES 2022: Electric Cars Featured at Largest Technology Fair – 01/05/2022

The exhibition is about technology in its broadest form, in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). Some vehicle manufacturers are present, although they account for a tiny portion of the 2,200 exhibitors. This is the CES (original acronym in English for Consumer Electronics Salon) which takes place from January 5th to 8th. This year, among the highlights are Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz.

The first features the Silverado EV large pickup truck, a new 100% electric product, which will only go on sale in mid-2023 as a 2024 model. with no less than 1,000 hp of power and three electric motors.

Cheaper versions, one and two engines, will also be on the Silverado EV. It will maintain 4×4 traction and an interesting four-wheel steering system that reduces the turning diameter remarkably. The new model is the answer to the Ford F150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks.

The Vision EQXX concept car anticipates what Mercedes-Benz expects from a future electric sedan for long journeys with 2.8 m wheelbase (equivalent to the C-Class) and on-board comfort. The multimedia screen measures no less than 1.21 m in width. The advertised range is up to 1,000 km on a single battery charge, but the manufacturer has not said what average speed the driver needs to maintain. Digital simulations indicate a surprisingly low power consumption of less than 10 km/kWh.

Rear traction and engine, 150 kW (204 hp) power and undisclosed torque. The EQXX’s new 900V, 100kWh battery is compact and weighs just 495kg. The car itself (1,750 kg) uses light and sustainable materials.

Auto speed control in Europe

Active safety legislation in the European Union (EU) will be the strictest in the world. From next July, new requirements will begin in a staggered manner, until 2024, when no vehicle can be sold without items such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Stay Assistant and State Recognition of Drowsiness and Distraction.

These items are already offered as standard or optionally even in European compact models. However, there will be a novelty that interferes with the way the driver drives and is called ISA, which stands for Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance.

There is more than one ISA system, but the starting point is the internal camera that reads the maximum speed signs on the road and lights up an alert on the instrument panel. The initial proposal was to momentarily cut the engine power until the speed matches the allowed speed. If the driver exerted slight pressure on the accelerator, power would immediately re-establish.

Some theorists think this could cut road deaths by as much as 20 percent, with no evidence backed up by facts or tests beyond simple voluntarism. It’s part of the well-known anti-car mentality.

However, the ISA will not be implemented in this way in Europe. Common sense prevailed and what will become mandatory is an audible signal with a maximum duration of five seconds, if the car exceeds the allowed speed. But, by law, the driver can turn off the system. Different, therefore, from the seat belt warning that continues to sound until the driver and occupants buckle them.

European regulations require vehicle manufacturers to record anonymous data about how the ISA is being used and whether drivers chose to turn it off. By 2026, it should be possible to see, based on real-world data, whether this system is really effective.

high wheel

– Resolved the imbroglio about unfinished cars at the end of 2021 due to lack of components, basically semiconductors, in addition to logistical delays. They could not be sold if manufactured after January 1st, due to the deadlines of the Proconve PL7 emissions program. However, a sensible agreement between Ibama and Anfavea ended up prevailing. Those units may be completed by March 31 and sold by June 30, 2022.

– Proconve PL7 goes beyond limiting, as early as 2022, the contents of exhaust gases through a catalyst with a higher charge of platinum, palladium and rhodium. Since 1997, evaporative emissions have been controlled when the car is stationary and, from 2023 onwards, also what evaporates when the vehicle is refueled. It requires modifications to the fuel tank, the tube where the gas station pump nozzles fit and the canister (activated carbon filter). Evaporative PL7 will be implemented in stages: 20% of sales in 2023, 60% in 2024 and 100% in 2025.

– Reflecting the difficulties in producing new vehicles in 2021, the market for used and used cars had a very good year, according to Fenauto, a federation of multi-brand retailers across the country. In total, 15.1 million units were sold, between light and heavy vehicles: 17.8% more than in 2020 and volume 3.5% higher than 2019, the year of covid’s pre-pandemic.