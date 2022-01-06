CES 2022: Hisense launches new lines of mini-LED and laser TVs

During CES 2022, Hisense unveiled its new TV series for 2022, which include models equipped with mini-LED backlit panels and Laser TVs. Some include new technologies like NextGen ATSC 3.0 tuners and HDMI 2.1 ports, in addition to using Google TV and Android TV systems. They will be available mid-year and unlike most CES 2022 announcements, the company has released prices.





There are three different lines: the ULED, the Laser TV selection, and input smart TVs called A. All televisions, with the exception of the smaller A4H models, support 4K resolution. The ULED series is led by the U9H and U8H models which include mini-LED backlit to produce greater brightness, with up to 2,000 nits and 1,200 dimming zones. The U8H is the new version of the U8G, released last year. It is followed by the intermediate U7H and the input U6H.

Last year, Hisense launched its first dual-cell LCD television, the U9DG, which promised better contrast than traditional LCD, but there is no information for a new version in 2022.

Meanwhile, the PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema and L5G 4K televisions promise to expand the laser TV collection to 2022. These short projector models come to clash with devices like the Samsung Premiere and include features like Dolby Vision and Android TV . The cheapest will cost US$ 3,999, around R$ 22,700, and unlike the other ads, they are already available for purchase.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line model in the A series is the A7H which offers an 85-inch screen for $1,700, about $10,000. Like laser TVs, these models will come with the old Android TV operating system and not Google TV. Some details of the new models, including sizes, can be seen below:

Line U9H 76 inches

2,000 nits of brightness

1,280 dimming zones

Low latency auto mode, variable refresh rate, Game Pro Mode and FreeSync

Available winter 2022

Price: US$ 3,200 (BRL 18,000)

Line U8H Models with 55, 65 and 75 inches

1500 nits of brightness

Available winter 2022

Price: cheapest model US$ 1,099 (BRL 6,200)

Line U7H Models with 55, 65 and 75 inches

Quantum Dot Technology

FreeSync

55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch

Quantum Dot

FreeSync

120 Hz refresh rate

Available winter 2022

Price: cheapest model US$ 800 (BRL 4,550)

Line U6H Models with 55, 65 and 75 inches

60 Hz refresh rate

Google Integrated Assistant

Available winter 2022

Price: cheapest model US$ 580 (R$ 3,300)

Lines A7H, A6H and A4H A7H, 85 inches, priced at US$1,700 (BRL 9,700)

A6H, 43/50/55/65/70 inches and cheaper model priced at US$ 300 (BRL 1,700)

A4H, 43/40/32 inches and cheaper model priced at US$ 200 (BRL 1,100)

Available in fall 2022

Laser TVs PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema, US$ 3,999 (BRL 22,800)

L5G 4K Smart TV Laser, 100 inches for $4,499 (BRL 25,600) and 120 inches for $4,999 (BRL 28,400)