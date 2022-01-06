CES 2022: JBL introduces new portable speaker models with lights and audio quality

Samsung subsidiary Harman has just launched three new models of JBL speakers during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022. The devices have different features and specifications to please audiences of different types of events, such as parties, barbecues and moments of relaxation with acoustic immersion. This isn’t the only new feature from JBL introduced during CES 2022. The brand also launched three new models of true wireless headphones with active noise cancellation during the fair. See below for more details on each of JBL’s new speaker models.

JBL Encore Essential

JBL adds its most compact and powerful notebook to the PartyBox series: the Encore Essential. In addition to high quality sound with a power of 100W, the model features a set of lights that is synchronized with the music. Lighting can be controlled by the JBL Partybox app to provide cool effects. Through the JBL PartyBoost feature, music lovers can wirelessly connect to an infinite number of other compatible speakers to create an even brighter light show and richer sound. With its portable strap and rugged design, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential can be carried with ease wherever the party is. The model delivers up to 6 hours of playback, splash proof IPX4 certification and Bluetooth 5.1, plus USB, auxiliary and wired microphone inputs.

JBL Pulse 5

The popular JBL Pulse series gets a new model equipped with JBL Original Pro Sound and integrated LED lights. Newly designed, JBL Pulse 5 offers a sleek surface updated with vibrant lights in sync with the music to make the listening experience more interesting. Compared to its Pulse series predecessors, the JBL Pulse 5 is designed with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer that aims to deliver low- and mid-frequency sound and an added tweeter, delivering sound authentic and purer. The JBL Pulse 5 provides up to 12 hours of 360° playback on a single charge and is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, plus Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The JBL PartyBoost function allows the speaker to connect to other enabled models to create an even more intense sound and light experience. The product even has a robust interlaced band for easy transport and supports the JBL PartyBoost feature for pairing with other enabled speakers. You can choose colors and effects that adapt to any vibration through the JBL Portable app, whether the music is on or off.

JBL Boombox 3





From backyard barbecues and beach parties to long trips, JBL Boombox 3 promises to bring incredible sound to any room with its new three-way speaker system consisting of a powerful subwoofer, two midrange drivers and two tweeters. The newly designed Bluetooth 5.3 speaker provides deeper bass than its predecessors, bringing more clarity and depth of sound. The JBL Boombox 3 offers 24-hour playback and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, plus a built-in power bank to keep devices like smartphones and tablets charged while the music continues. The product is accompanied by a sturdy metal handle with an orange silicone grip to ensure portability. The PartyBoost feature is enabled to promote connection to other compatible speakers, providing an even richer and richer sound.





Fairs and events

05 Jan



Fairs and events

05 Jan