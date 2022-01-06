CES 2022: Meet Ameca, Robot With Awesome Facial Expressions – Link

The humanoid robot Ameca impresses with its facial expressions

One of the biggest sensations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, a technology fair that takes place this week in Las Vegas, is Ameca, a humanoid robot with facial expressions that cause both admiration and amazement for its similarity with Homo sapiens. It’s like the future of sci-fi movies is finally coming.

Alone in the Las Vegas pavilion, with no human exhibitors to explain what it’s about, Ameca answers, loud and clear, any questions from onlookers passing by – something digital assistants like Alexa and Siri have been doing for some years now. .

What is new, however, is the ability of a robot, developed by the British robotics company Engineered Arts for research purposes in artificial intelligence, to “perceive” the world around it and react to it proactively – when targeted by many flashes and camera lenses, she says, “I have cameras in my eyes too.”

It’s too realistic a mess, because she keeps moving her face after talking. It’s not like a doll. Look at this pic.twitter.com/C3V1XZPZSz — Guilherme Guerra (@guilhrmeguerra) January 6, 2022

In addition, Ameca interacts with the audience that soon forms around it. She introduces herself, tells where she came from, asks if she’s pretty, memorizes faces and names, makes jokes and asks to be smiled at her – although, in this case, she may not be aware of the mandatory masks required to circulate around the fair. Asked if she’s enjoying attending CES 2022, she says she wasn’t designed to feel emotions, but soon tosses the ball back to the audience: “Are you guys enjoying it? If so, wave your hand.”

The naturalness of reaction to different scenarios is another Ameca asset. During the chat, she uses a range of intonations and lines to keep the conversation wheel spinning without ever becoming monotonous. And there are, of course, facial expressions, like smiles, raised eyebrows, vacant looks away when you’re not interacting, bewilderment and even anger if they invade your personal space.

The face is not the only interactive part: her hands and fingers can be tensed, as well as her arms can be raised to wave or go to her ear to “hear” what is asked of her. She assures, however, that she cannot move and is anchored to the ground. Then, perhaps to cause even more astonishment, he adds that his makers are already working on new legs and is waiting soon for an update to be able to walk around.

*the reporter traveled at the invitation of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)