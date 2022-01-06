CES 2022: Meet the Craziest Gadgets at the Tech Fair – Link

CES 2022 is the stage for “crazy” devices, like the Shiftall Megane X, kit to navigate the metaverse

After going fully digital in January 2021, in response to the social isolation demanded by the covid-19 pandemic, the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022, the world’s largest and most traditional technology fair, returns to Las Vegas, USA , to present the cutting edge of technology in the world until the next 7th of Friday.

Unlike last year, when the exhibitions were done virtually, this year hundreds of startups presented curious “gadgets” to show and test in the traveling public. They are products from different sectors, including a kit for living in the metaverse, quick home tests using urine, intelligent health devices for dogs and even a portable tattoo printer.

Below, a selection of what the report of the state found it on the first day of the fair.

CES 2022: See the most curious devices at the fair Taking advantage of the magnetic magnet on the back of the new iPhone, Liddle is a speaker that connects via Bluetooth to Apple’s smartphone – and can be coupled by cell phones’ MagSafe, in an “all together and mixed” model Do you know your finger print? In dogs, it is the nose that has unique features from animal to animal. It is from this that startup Petnow developed an artificial intelligence software that, using a cell phone camera, differentiates one dog from another Invoxia has developed a canine collar worthy of human wristbands and smart watches: the product promises to identify heartbeat, breathing, sleep and provide real-time active GPS, all coupled with a battery that lasts for “weeks”, says the company Vivoo provides home tests based on the patient’s urine, who can perform the exam himself. After collecting the material, whose rod is scanned by a cell phone camera, the application shows, within 2 minutes, the result of the amount of magnesium, water, vitamin C, calcium, urine pH and urinary infections, among others ChessUp is working with a new proposal to teach chess: by placing the pieces, the player can visualize on the board, in a light and not at all discreet, which are the possible moves to make. In the match, both opponents can also see the possible moves, which makes the matches super dynamic Shiftall wants to be the friend of metaverse users in the future: the company has developed virtual reality glasses, a heating or cooling system in the body attached to the back (to give another “taste” of the digital world), a microphone that prevents isolates the sound for people outside the conversation and, for $270, a skeleton that captures the user’s movements and transmits them in real time to the computer Are you indecisive about getting that tattoo or not? Prinker found a compromise: the company developed a “printer” that puts any design on the skin, as long as it is registered in the startup’s application. In seconds, the image is done and can be easily washed with water afterwards. Ham Amagami is an electronic pet that simulates a soft and fluffy bite of a cat on your finger. Since you can’t have a pet, at least you can feel what it’s like to have one, or part of it. Archelis introduced an exoskeleton that helps relieve leg tension during times of the day. That is, that queue at the bank that you can’t take anymore is no longer a problem Y-Brush is a braces that you don’t have to do much about, other than fit your mouth into it and enjoy a perfect brushing. The startup promises to clean the entire arcade in 10 seconds The idea of ​​Toto, a Japanese startup that developed a toilet capable of identifying nutritional and well-being needs by scanning the user’s skin — while he is using the toilet — and the waste deposited in the toilet. Through sensors installed on the seat and inside the toilet, the device can analyze and monitor data from the user’s skin, urine and feces contact. According to the company, the goal is to improve “mental and physical health” through reports sent by an application installed on the cell phone.

*the reporter traveled at the invitation of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)