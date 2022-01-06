CES 2022: Meet the Craziest Gadgets at the Tech Fair – Link

CES 2022 is stage for devices "crazy", like the Shiftall Megane X, kit to navigate the metaverse

After going fully digital in January 2021, in response to the social isolation demanded by the covid-19 pandemic, the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022, the world’s largest and most traditional technology fair, returns to Las Vegas, USA , to present the cutting edge of technology in the world until the next 7th of Friday.

Unlike last year, when the exhibitions were done virtually, this year hundreds of startups presented curious “gadgets” to show and test in the traveling public. They are products from different sectors, including a kit for living in the metaverse, quick home tests using urine, intelligent health devices for dogs and even a portable tattoo printer.

Below, a selection of what the report of the state found it on the first day of the fair.

*the reporter traveled at the invitation of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

