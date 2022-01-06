Check out Covid-19’s free trial sites in Rio

THEThe search for Covid-19 tests has increased among Cariocas. Last Monday (03/01), the Rio Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) confirmed that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has community transmission in the capital, that is, it is no longer possible to trace the origin of cases and associate it with travelers, which indicates that the virus is already circulating among the local population.

In light of this scenario, the City Hall indicates that people with flu symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, runny nose, cough, loss of smell/taste, carry out a quick test.

Another group that should be aware of and take the Covid-19 quick test are people who have had recent contact with infected individuals.

According to data from the Covid-19 City Hall Panel, the positivity rate of Covid tests performed reached 13% last Tuesday (01/4). Last week, the index had already gone from 1% to 6%.

The Covid-19 test can be performed free of charge at family clinics and Municipal Health Centers. The addresses are available on the Rio City Hall website.

In addition, the City Hall of Rio made the exam available at the service and testing centers, in the following locations in the capital:

Alemão Olympic Village (Estrada do Itararé, 526-596 – Ramos). Barra Olympic Park (Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401 – Barra da Tijuca). Honório Gurgel Olympic Village (R. Ururaí, s/n – Honório Gurgel). Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho Polyclinic (Av. Ribeiro Dantas, 571 – Bangu). Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit (R. Mario Mendes, 256 – Sen. Vasconcelos). Rodolpho Rocco Polyclinic (Road Adhemar Bebiano, 339 – Del Castilho).

The city has 230 Family Clinics and Municipal Health Centers where you can take the test for free. To see which unit is closest, just visit the link.

The forecast is that the municipality of Rio will receive, this week, more than 140 000 antigen tests by the Ministry of Health (MS).