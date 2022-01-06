Check out the before and after actors of the Mexican soap opera

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Check out the before and after actors of the Mexican soap opera 0 Views

The remake of “Rebelde” is now available on Netflix, which is filled with references to the Mexican soap opera.

To kill the longing, check out how the actors who gave life to the Elite Way School students in “Rebelde” are today:

Where are ‘Rebel’ actors these days

The protagonists of the soap opera "Rebel", which formed the group RBD - Reproduction/Televisa

1 / 13

The protagonists of the soap opera “Rebelde”, who formed the group RBD

Reproduction / Television

Anahí was Mia Colucci, character in Rebelde - Disclosure

two / 13

Anahi

Anahí played the patrician Mia Colucci, daughter of a multimillionaire entrepreneur in the fashion industry

Disclosure

Anahí, former member of the RBD - Reproduction/Instagram group

3 / 13

Anahi

After the end of RBD, Anahí invested in her singing career, launched a line of makeup, carried out an awareness campaign about anorexia and is now the mother of two boys: Manuel and Emiliano.

Reproduction/Instagram

Dulce María played Roberta Pardo in Rebelde - Press Release

4 / 13

Dulce Maria

Dulce María was Roberta Pardo, the only child of the famous singer Alma Rey. She enrolls in Elite Way school at her father’s demand, but she doesn’t like the idea at all: she believes her classmates are spoiled.

Disclosure

Dulce María shows her daughter's face for the first time - Image: Reproduction/Instagram@dulcemaria

5 / 13

Dulce Maria

Since the separation of the group, Dulce María starred in and composed the opening music of other soap operas. She also invested in her singing career and collaborated with Brazilians such as Manu Gavassi and Kevin o Chris. In December 2020, she gave birth to her first child, Maria Paula.

Image: Reproduction/[email protected]

Maite Perroni was Lupita in Rebelde - Press Release

6 / 13

Maite Perroni

Maite Perroni played Lupita, a studious student at the Elite Way School who dreams of becoming a doctor to help children like her sister Dulce, who has Down Syndrome. She gets a scholarship to college and shares a room with Roberta, with whom she develops a friendship.

Disclosure

Maite Perroni plays Alma in the series "dark desire", from Netflix - Playback/Netflix

7 / 13

Maite Perroni

Maite Perroni continued her career as an actress and now plays Alma in the series “Desejo Sombrio”, on Netflix. She also released songs on a solo project, but in December 2019 announced that she would be focusing on acting.

playback/Netflix

Christopher von Uckermann played Diego Bustamante in Rebelde - Press Release

8 / 13

Christopher von Uckermann

Christopher von Uckermann was Diego, the most popular and coveted boy at the Elite Way School. He is the son of an influential politician, and is torn between a passion for music and a duty to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Disclosure

Christopher von Uckermann - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 13

Christopher von Uckermann

After the end of the soap opera, Christopher launched musical projects and invested in his acting career: in 2018, he starred in the series ‘Diablero’ on Netflix. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has caused controversy for its denial stance, saying that hospitals were paid to give the diagnosis of covid-19 and defending the use of treatments without scientific basis.

Reproduction/Instagram

Alfonso Herrera was Miguel Arango in Rebelde - Press Release

10 / 13

Alfonso Herrera

Alfonso Herrera, known as Poncho, played Miguel Arango, who had already graduated but enrolled at the Elite Way School to get revenge on Franco Colucci, whom he blames for his father’s death. He intends to approach Franco’s daughter Mia to make her suffer, but ends up falling in love with the girl.

Disclosure

Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera - Reproduction/Instagram/ponchohd

11 / 13

Alfonso Herrera

After ‘Rebelde’, Poncho focused on acting: he played Hernando in ‘Sense8’ and this year he will make his debut in the fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’, both on Netflix. He was married to journalist Diana Vázquez between 2016 and 2021 and has two children with her: Daniel and Nicolás.

Reproduction/Instagram/ponchohd

Christian Chávez was Giovanni Méndez in Rebelde - Press Release

12 / 13

Christian Chavez

Christian Chávez played Giovanni Méndez, a student at the Elite Way School who hides his humble origins: he lies by introducing his parents as employees of his family, and pretends that his parents are in Europe.

Disclosure

Christian Chávez was Giovanni Méndez in Rebelde - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 13

Christian Chavez

Christian Chávez did not forget about Brazilian fans in his musical career: he recorded a DVD in São Paulo in 2012 and in 2018 he released an EP with guest appearances by Li Martins (Rouge), Lexa and Gustavo Mioto. He also continued acting: in 2019, he played Pato on the Netflix series ‘La Casa de Las Flores’.

Reproduction/Instagram

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Jason Derulo assaults two men in a hotel lobby after being cursed and called “Usher”; watch

Tip of the day: don’t send the “which famous do you look like” challenge to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved