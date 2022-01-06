Check out the new child support amount for 2022

With the increase in inflation due to economic crises, the Federal Government readjusted the minimum wage for the year 2022.

This readjustment is based on the calculations of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and the correction is intended to guarantee the consumption power of Brazilians throughout the year, even with the economic crisis.

In the INPC study, a 10.18% increase in inflation was registered, which indicates that the floor of the minimum wage should be changed obligatorily by public authorities.

In 2021, the minimum wage was BRL 1,100 and now the value is BRL 1,212, that is, there was an increase in BRL 112.

This change affects several public economic sectors and social programs, as well as the alimony, which will have new values ​​in 2022.

It is worth remembering that the payment of alimony varies according to the personal agreement of those involved or according to what the Court orders, but generally the amount is defined based on the current minimum wage.

Alimony Value Table

Check out the new alimony amounts according to the 2022 minimum wage adjustment below:

Percentage of minimum wage to pay child support pension amount 100% of a minimum wage BRL 1,212.00 90% of a minimum wage BRL 1,090.80 80% of a minimum wage BRL 969.60 70% of a minimum wage BRL 848.40 60% of a minimum wage BRL 727.20 50% of a minimum wage BRL 606.00 40% of a minimum wage BRL 484.80 30% of a minimum wage BRL 363.60 20% of a minimum wage BRL 242.40 10% of a minimum wage BRL 121.20

It is worth noting that the individual who does not pay the correct amount of the alimony or delay its payment may be subject to legal actions to pay the alimony or to pay the outstanding amounts.

If late payment is recurring, the debtor may suffer legal consequences such as imprisonment (in case of delay for more than three months), confiscation of assets such as real estate and cars, in addition to having his name with restrictions in institutions such as Serasa and SPC .

