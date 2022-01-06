Check out the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2441; prize is BRL 2.7 million

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Check out the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2441; prize is BRL 2.7 million 0 Views

posted on 01/05/2022 19:54 / updated on 01/05/2022 21:42

(credit: Reproduction)


(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (5/1), five lotteries: Quina’s 5746 contests; 2414 of Lotofácil; 2441 of the Mega-Sena; 2258 from Lotomania and 191 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 2.7 million, had the following dozen drawn: 09-41-42-46-47-54.
The number of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 760 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 08-16-28-56-59.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 3.9 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 4
Column 3: 1
Column 4: 9
Column 5: 6
Column 6: 0
Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-17-19-21-24.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$1.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-02-12-23-25-31-38-43-44-50-54-57-65-66-69-74-76-84-86-94.
The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Chevrolet Silverado electric appears ahead of time on the internet

Scheduled for release this Wednesday (5), the Chevrolet Silverado EV 2023 appeared on the internet …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved