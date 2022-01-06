Check out the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2441; prize is BRL 2.7 million

posted on 01/05/2022 19:54 / updated on 01/05/2022 21:42



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (5/1), five lotteries: Quina’s 5746 contests; 2414 of Lotofácil; 2441 of the Mega-Sena; 2258 from Lotomania and 191 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 2.7 million, had the following dozen drawn: 09-41-42-46-47-54.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 760 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 08-16-28-56-59.

super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 3.9 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6

Column 2: 4

Column 3: 1

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 6

Column 6: 0

Column 7: 9

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-17-19-21-24.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$1.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-02-12-23-25-31-38-43-44-50-54-57-65-66-69-74-76-84-86-94.

