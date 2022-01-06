Check out the top ten streaming premieres · TV News

The year has just started, but Netflix has already announced several movies for 2022. In addition to the premieres of comedies and horror plots, the streaming giant’s catalog will feature sequels to Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019), Enola Holmes (2020) and Rescue (2020).

With confirmation of the return of Jennifer Aniston, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Hemsworth, the Netflix original films will gain a sequel. While the Stranger Things actress plays Sherlock Holmes’ sister (Henry Cavill), the eternal Rachel from Friends (1994-2004) plays Adam Sandler’s love interest. Thor do MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) plays a special agent who works abroad.

To meet the desire of moviegoers, the platform prepared a list of releases for the beginning of the year.

Netflix Movies 2022

Check out the complete list, with trailers, synopses and release dates:

Photocopier (January 13)

After having an image of her leaked on the internet, Sur (Shenina Sywalita) loses her scholarship. However, the girl doesn’t remember posing for the photo. Along with her childhood best friend Amin (Chicco Kurniawan), the student tries to understand what happened the night that changed her life forever.

Munich – On the Edge of War (January 21)

Based on the book of the same name by Robert Harris, the spy film shows Europe before World War II (1939-1945). To avoid conflict on the continent, a British official and a German diplomat form a conspiracy in Munich.

The Sea Beast (January 26)

To sail in uncharted waters, a sailor leaves the comfortable world of the continent behind. While hunting sea monsters, the protagonist is surprised by a girl. Hidden on her ship, she befriends the dangerous beasts of the sea.

Through My Window (February 4)

Inspired by the homonymous work by Ariana Godoy, the Spanish film shows Raquel’s (Clara Galle) obsession. Crazy about her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña) for a long time, the young woman doesn’t have the courage to talk to the boy. Is a love between the two possible?

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

Sequel to The Chainsaw Massacre (1974), the film tells the story of a group of friends who, during a visit to a destroyed cemetery, find a psychopath ready to kill. In the struggle of their lives, they must overcome evil at any cost.

Love as Fallen Petals (March 24):

An aspiring photographer, Haruto (Kento Nakajima) falls in love with hairdresser Misaki (Honoka Matsumoto). After he asks the girl out, everything seems to work out for the young couple. However, the situation changes when the protagonist develops a rare disease.

After being given the complicated mission of freeing a boy hostage, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) must deal with identity crises and his fragile emotional state. The film’s sequel promises another difficult task for the special agent abroad.

Mystery in the Mediterranean 2 (undated)

Shot in Paris and the Caribbean, the sequel to the 2019 film will feature returns from actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The production didn’t have a release date, and its plot is also kept confidential by the streaming giant.

Enola Holmes 2 (undated)

Based on Nancy Springer’s eponymous book series, Enola Holmes stunned audiences with a different plot about the family of the most famous detective on the planet — Sherlock Holmes. In addition to the return of the actress from Stranger Things, the film will also feature returns by Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill.

