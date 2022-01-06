Chelsea wins with Tottenham’s quarterback show and approaches the League Cup final

Blues won the first game on a tragic night in Tanganga and got closer to the final

At the crowded Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea won the London classic against the tottenham 2-0 this Wednesday, in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinal.

Havertz opened the scoring after 5 minutes of play, and Ben Davies, against, extended it to Chelsea at 31 of the first half.

Both goals had the “signature” of Japhet Tanganga. In the first one, he gave a pass “in the fire” to Emerson Royal which generated the steal of the ball by Marcos Alonso, who gave the pass to Havertz to score. In the second, Tanganga tried to clear a cross, but headed into Davies, and the ball entered the goal of the Spurs.

In the second half, Tottenham was better and created good chances, but the current champions of the Champions League knew how to hold on and avoided the reaction.

With that, Chelsea may even lose by a goal difference next Wednesday, in the return game, at Tottenham’s home, which still qualifies.

The opponent of whoever passes between Blues and Spurs will be arsenal or Liverpool. The Gunners and Reds’ one-way duel was postponed after an outbreak of COVID in the Beatles’ hometown squad.

And Lukaku?

After a real soap opera where he indicated that he was unhappy and could leave Chelsea for lack of opportunities, Lukaku apologized publicly and was among Tuchel’s starting line-up. But he did little on the field.

upcoming games

Chelsea returns to play this Saturday, at 2:30 pm, against Chesterfield for the third round of the FA Cup.

The Spurs will also play on Sunday for the FA Cup against Morecambe.

Datasheet

Chelsea 2 x 0 Tottenham

GOALS: Havertz (5′), Davis (35′ against)

CHELSEA: Kepa, Azpilicueta (Valley), Rudiger, Sarr and Alonso; Saul (Loftus-Cheek), Jorginho and Havertz (Werner); Zyiech (Pulisic), Mount (Kovacic) and Lukaku. Technician: Thomas Tuchel.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez and Davies; Emerson, Doherty (Ndombele), Hojbjerg and Skipp (Winks); Lucas Moura (Gil), Son (Lo Celso) and Kane. Technician: Antonio Conte