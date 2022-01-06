Chevrolet Confirms Equinox EV for 2023

In addition to presenting the long-awaited 100% electric option from Chevrolet Silverado, GM revealed this Wednesday (5) at CES 2022 another important news for its traditional brand.

it’s about the future Chevrolet Equinox EV, which, despite sharing the name with the average SUV currently sold in Brazil, will bear no technical or mechanical resemblance to the combustion sports utility vehicle.

The unprecedented Equinox EV is based on the Ultium platform, created by GM specifically for electric vehicles, and will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 in the US.

Price

GM anticipated that the future Equinox EV will have LT and RS finishes as options in its version catalogue, and its premise is to be a “versatile and affordable” electric SUV.

According to GM, the Chevrolet Equinox EV will have a suggested price starting at approximately US$30,000, about R$170,000 in a direct conversion, without taking into account import costs.

In addition to confirming the Equinox EV, GM also announced that the Chevrolet Blazer EV will join the brand’s North American portfolio next year.

In addition to the two new electric SUVs and the pickup truck full-size Silverado EV, Chevrolet’s clean vehicle range also includes the Bolt and Bolt EUV. The electric hatch is already marketed in Brazil.