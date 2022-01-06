Chevrolet launches electric Silverado with 673 hp and 643 km of autonomy

GM held the official presentation of the electric pickup Chevrolet Silverado EV at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. The all-electric variant of the brand’s best-selling pickup truck has been unveiled in its entirety and can be booked with the first deliveries scheduled for 2023.

Long anticipated by teasers, the first electric pickup truck developed by Chevrolet will be the main rival of the F-150 Lightning in a segment that promises to be one of the most competitive in the electric vehicle market.

About the new electric Silverado, GM confirms the interesting autonomy numbers already revealed, a range that will reach 643 km with a load in the most efficient variants.

The more powerful versions will have an electric power train with 673 horsepower and 107.8 kgfm of torque. In terms of performance, GM estimates an acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h in less than 4.5 seconds.

Another highlight is the offer of ultra-fast charging of 350 kW in the WT and RST versions and a function where the pickup can power other devices through a 10.2 kW on-board charger.

Built on the Ultium platform from the ground up as an electric pickup truck, the Silverado EV offers a combination of maximum towing capacity of 4.5 tonnes and up to 590 kg payload in the case of the RST version.

“Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado line to make it the powerhouse it is today,” said Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet. “The Ultium platform is a crucial driver of top-tier pickup truck performance for both fleet and retail customers, whether they’re currently driving a Silverado or considering a pickup truck for the first time.”

At launch, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations, the RST First Edition and WT models, the latter more fleet-oriented.

The top-of-the-line RST First Edition model includes:

four-wheel steering

adaptive air suspension

Multi-Flex door that expands the truck’s carrying capacity while maintaining single-passenger seats in the rear seat

Multi-Flex rear door with power outlet

Infotainment system with a 17″ screen combined with a configurable 11″ screen for the color instrument panel and a head-up display with a field of view greater than 14″

Super Cruise 5 with tracking capability

Hands-free assistive technology allows the driver to drive hands-free on more than 360,000 km of compatible roads between the US and Canada.

The WT version will initially be launched for fleet customers, with a 510 hp configuration and 85 kgfm of torque. The WT will have a towing capacity of 3.6 tons and 544 kg of payload – after the debut, there will be a model for fleets with up to 9 tons of trailer.

Ultium Platform

The Silverado EV harnesses the power of the Ultium Platform, which is the foundation of GM’s EV strategy and the driver of the company’s vision for a zero-emissions future.

This new architecture, which makes more efficient use of the 24-module Ultium battery pack, guarantees ample autonomy for a vehicle of this size.

In addition, the chassis is designed with independent front and rear suspensions, with energy transferred to the 24″ wheels via the e4WD all-wheel drive system – adaptive air suspension allows the vehicle to be lowered or raised by 5 cm.

The RST and WT models feature DC fast charging capacities of up to 350kW, allowing approximately 160 km of range to be added in 10 minutes based on GM estimates.

GM provides as an accessory PowerBase, a charging system with up to 10 outlets, through which the Siverado EV can be transformed into a power source with up to 10.2 kW, serving both recreational activities and work needs. Furthermore, like the rival F-150, the Silverado EV can also charge another electric vehicle.

North American customers of the pickup will also have access to the Ultium Charge 360 ​​network, which is designed to simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 100,000 publicly available charging points across the United States and Canada.

In terms of bodywork and aerodynamics, the electric pickup truck is designed with a sculpted front end to more efficiently direct the airflow downward, reducing drag and turbulence. Because of this, GM promises better coefficients among the pickup trucks currently in production.

The brand also highlights the interior of the pickup, with good use of internal space and functional solutions for a variety of customer needs. The so-called ‘frunk’, front compartment for objects, is called eTrunk on the electric Silverado.

The new Chevrolet Silverado EV will be assembled at Factory Zero, which is located in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center – a facility revamped to exclusively produce electric vehicles. From the beginning of 2023, a WT version with the longest autonomy in the range, 643 km, will come out of the production lines. In the second half of next year, a fully equipped RST First Edition version with the same range will hit the market for the base price of US$105,000 (R$596,700).

When production is in full swing, the access version based on the WT line will be launched, with an initial price of US$ 39,900 (R$ 226,800). The other variants of the pickup will have prices between US$ 50 thousand and US$ 80 thousand, according to the chosen configuration.