Chevrolet S10 Flex leaves the scene and only diesel will remain

Following a market trend, General Motors will no longer sell the flex-engine versions of the 2022 S10 mid-size pickup. The change in the Chevrolet brand portfolio will also benefit another product that will emerge later this year, the New Montana.

The departure was confirmed by GM, which emphasized the greater demand for medium-sized diesel pickup trucks and the arrival of the Nova Montana, essentially a flex model. Without the 2.5 Flex engine, the S10 eliminates the last option in the category with a dual-fuel engine from the market.

With the exception of Nissan Frontier and Volkswagen Amarok, the others offered, at some point, versions with Otto cycle engines. In this category, the Mitsubishi L200 Triton came to have a 3.5 Flex V6 with up to 205 horsepower.

At GM, the Ecotec 2.5 SIDI (direct fuel injection) propeller delivered 197 horsepower on gasoline and 206 horsepower on ethanol, with a further 25.3 kgfm in the first and 26.3 kgfm in the second.

GM’s modern 2.5 was introduced in the current generation S10 as a replacement for the old GM Family II 2.4 engine from Chevrolet’s “Opel” generation models.

With four cylinders, the Ecotec 2.5 was used with both manual and automatic transmission, coming to have a 4×4 version with reduced, although the 4×2 traction has reigned most of the time.

Already with the diesel engine Duramax 2.8 CDTI, the S10 2022 will follow very well served with its 200 horsepower and 51 kgfm, when with automatic transmission with six speeds. In manual, with the same amount of gears in the gearbox, the S10 2022 has 47 kgfm.

Always with 4×4 traction and reduction system, the Chevrolet S10 2022 has chassis-cab, single-cab versions, as well as LS, LT, LTZ, Z71 and High Country.

In the case of New Montana, GM still makes a mystery about the engine, which can be the 1.3 Turbo 160 horsepower, already known abroad, or the new 1.5 Turbo 180 horsepower, of Asian development.