Chevrolet Silverado electric appears ahead of time on the internet

Scheduled for release this Wednesday (5), the Chevrolet Silverado EV 2023 appeared on the internet ahead of time. With a single photo seen on social media, General Motors’ electric pickup truck shows that it will have no resemblance to the conventional product, powered by combustion engines.

The vehicle is very reminiscent of the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck, although with a less extreme look. Furthermore, the Silverado 2023 with electric propulsion was already seen in concept form, when GM showed several proposals for future electric cars.

In a meeting with Mary Barra and GM executives, held online, GM displayed a conceptual electric pickup in the studio, which in the photo above appears on the right. In another leak, which can be seen below in rendering, the pickup truck showed its forms, but it wasn’t thought to be the Silverado.

The reason is the style very different from the traditional Silverado, whose lines are much more square and the size is apparently bigger. In the leaked photo, the new pickup has a more fluid shape with the trunk under the hood, which can be noticed by the opening in the front.

With steering repeaters and LED daytime running lights in a single package that runs through the front cover, the Silverado EV 2023 also has a black bow tie due to the RST version, described through the logo.

The headlamps, on the other hand, are positioned at the ends, which have the same creases as the concept, not officially shown by GM in detail.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV 2023 also features a bulky bumper, with two inputs for Ultium battery cooling and air conditioning, as well as alloy wheels already seen in brand teasers.

Another interesting detail is the side step, as well as the large mirrors and the black roof, with panoramic glass. The sloped C columns make this Silverado more distant from the traditional one.

In addition to what can be seen, the Silverado EV 2023 will have steered rear wheels, but it remains to be seen whether the “crab” function seen on the GMC Hummer will be available.

