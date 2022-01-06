China marks a temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for more than 15 minutes

Scientists in China managed to bring an experimental fusion reactor to a temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius (120,000,000 °C), setting a new record in their quest to master nuclear fusion and position it as a renewable energy source.

This type of experiment has a rather simplistic premise: to mimic the reactions inside the Sun, which uses fusion to produce light and heat. By fusion is meant a vibration of atoms so intense that it causes their nuclei to fuse. In the Sun, this is done with hydrogen, which gives rise to helium, which is lighter than its parent atoms – this difference in mass becomes thermal energy, released by the star into space.

The Sun produces energy and heat through nuclear fusion. Scientists are trying to reproduce this process on Earth, in order to obtain a renewable and self-sustainable source of energy (Image: sakkmesterke/Shutterstock)

This process has been studied by scientists for decades, who aim to repeat it in structures known as “tokamak”. In the case of the Chinese experiment, instead of hydrogen, scientists bet on tritium and deuterium atoms, heating them to extreme temperatures until their melting points (something close to 150 million degrees).

Reaching the number is relatively easy. The problem is that, for a structure to continuously produce energy based on fusion, reactions of this type must be self-sustaining – that is, the volume of energy used must be less than that produced, for the process to stand alone, without interruption, and the surplus is used. This happens on the Sun, but imitating this on Earth is much more difficult.

Despite the difficulties, scientists announced that, little by little, they are reaching this goal: the reaction obtained by China allowed scientists to maintain 120 million degrees Celsius for more than 15 minutes (specifically, 1056 seconds).

The gamble seems to have paid off, allowing China to beat its own record: the same 120 million degrees Celsius, held for 101 seconds, at the start of 2021.

Scientists say they will continue the research, testing new elements and atoms for different reactions, in order to overcome the sustainable maintenance time of fusion.

