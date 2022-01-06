Chinese “Artificial Sun” Project Focusing on Nearly Inexhaustible Renewable Energy Reaches New Milestone

EAST experiment in Hefei, China (Photo: Ye Hualong/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images)



Some Chinese scientists, in the midst of an artificial Chinese sun experiment, were able to reach a new world record in terms of renewable energy, reaching a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius, lasting exactly 101 seconds, last Friday (31/12). This is considered an extremely important step towards the direction of a study of the experimental operation of a fusion reactor.

Details on the Chinese “Artificial Sun” Experiment

The announcement of the progress in the experiment was given by the researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP), Gong Xianzu, who was also responsible for the experiment carried out in Hefei, capital of Anhui Province, located in eastern China.

According to Xianzu, the so-called “artificial sun” managed to maintain the temperature around 70 million degrees Celsius, for about 17 minutes and 36 seconds, during the experiment last Friday (31/12).

Exemplifying why this experiment is considered fundamental and so important, it can be said that the temperature reached by EAST is impressive, as only the Sun can register “only” the temperature of 15 million degrees Celsius.

The Chinese “artificial sun”

The reactor was named the “artificial sun” because its goal is to recreate nuclear fusion, which is a process similar to what happens in stars, including the Sun, something that could become an almost inexhaustible super source of clean, renewable energy.

In May 2021, during other experiments, the Chinese installations managed to reach temperatures around 160 million degrees Celsius, but for a shorter time, in just 20 seconds. With this new reactor, or “Chinese artificial sun”, the possibilities of having renewable energy for long periods of time increase, reducing costs and acting in favor of sustainability.

The Advanced Experimental Superconductor Tokamak (EAST) is located in the city of Hefei, which is about 500 km west of Shanghai, China. The device is around 11 meters high, eight meters in diameter, with an approximate weight of more than 400 tons.

Importance of artificial sun

Since mid-2018, China has been working on this “artificial sun”, looking for different ways to recreate the nuclear reaction process that takes place in the Sun and other stars.

China believes that the improvement of this reactor – or Chinese artificial sun – will achieve a long-awaited result: an almost inexhaustible source of renewable energy. For this reason, China continues to improve and re-evaluate the possibilities for improvements, so that it is possible to use this renewable energy source as soon as possible.

Two other reactors are part of the project by the Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The reactors are close to EAST, but smaller than it. One of the reactors was installed in southwest China, in the city of Chengdu, and the other reactor was built in Wuhan.

