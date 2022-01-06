Chris Noth Cuts Out of ‘Sex and the City’ Ending Scenes After Allegations of Sex Abuse | TV and Series

Actor Chris Noth was cut from scenes from the final episode of “And Just Like”, the sequel to “Sex and the City”, after allegations of sexual abuse reported by the publication “Hollywood Reporter”. He denies the charges.

Noth plays Mr. Big on the HBO television series. In the last episode, he would appear in scenes of memories of the main character, Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

In December, The Hollywood Reporter magazine published the charges against Noth, 67, after two unnamed women contacted months apart.

One claimed to have been raped by Noth in her West Hollywood apartment in 2004 after she returned a book he had borrowed when they met at the building’s swimming pool.

She was 22 at the time and had to go to the hospital, where she needed sutures to her wounds, she said.

The other woman reported that she was on a date with Noth in New York in 2015 when he invited her to return to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, actresses on the series, released a note on their networks in support of the women who accused the actor.

“Accusations brought against me by people I’ve known years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago — it doesn’t always mean no — that’s a line I’ve never crossed. meetings were consensual,” Noth said in a statement.

“It’s hard not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I do know one thing: I didn’t assault these women,” he added.

Both women told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth’s return to the “Sex and the City” franchise sparked memories of their experiences with him years ago. Reuters could not find them for comment.