Pierre Borges – 5:06 pm | updated on 01/05/2022 5:57 pm



journalist Christiane Pelajo Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews/4pm Edition

Four months after testing positive for the coronavirus, journalist Christiane Pelajo, from GloboNews, is again with Covid-19. The presenter of the 16h Edition newspaper made an appeal for vaccination on her social networks.

The journalist said that, having gone a year and a half without contracting the disease, she thought she would never be contaminated, however, the first time she contracted the virus, in September 2021, she was “very weak, tasteless and without smell” and even passed out in the hospital. At the time, Pelajo was away from work for nearly a month.

The presenter also stated: “After working during Christmas week, I spent the week off, which we have on New Year, just with my boyfriend”. She guaranteed that she did not participate in any agglomeration, but still contracted the virus.

According to the report, the journalist had flu symptoms and thought it was Influenza. But when he saw the positive result for Covid-19, he began to cry. She said she is “much better than the first time for an obvious reason: I have two doses of the vaccine” and took the opportunity to “beg” her followers to get vaccinated and vaccinate their children as soon as possible.

Pelajo also stated that the Ômicron variant “is the most transmissible variant of all existing diseases” and that “we are only going to win this war with a vaccine”.

See this photo on Instagram A post shared by Christiane Pelajo (@chrispelajoofficial)

Read too1 “I’m fine”, reassures Maiara after an emergency landing

two Child dies after bouncy castle is blown away by the wind

3 SP Scientific Committee says street carnival is “unthinkable”

4 Rosa Weber is responsible for “urgent decisions” at the STF

5 First vaccinated in Brazil will be candidate for deputy by the MDB

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.