Cid Moreira is diagnosed with a serious illness and starts treatment

At 93 years old, Cid Moreira revealed last Tuesday (4) to be facing a kidney problem and is now undergoing dialysis treatment. The diagnosis was discovered about a year ago, but only now has the veteran felt free to share it with fans.

In a video posted on social media, Cid Moreira’s wife, Fátima Sampaio, revealed that she had taken a course to operate the dialysis machine and that now the procedure can be done at home, every night.

“Cid is on dialysis. About a year ago we found out he had kidney problems during a check-up. We discovered home dialysis. Much more comfortable. I took a course to learn how to deal with the machine. Now, we do it here, with more comfort”, explained Cid Moreira’s wife.

“At first, we were scared, worried. But when he attended the hospital, we saw people of all ages for some reason going through it. The Cid still has a working kidney, everything is fine”. Cid Moreira’s wife said.

In the publication’s caption, Cid Moreira completed his wife and reassured fans. “I want to share with you how my nights have been! You have to understand that life is made up of phases and this is mine now!”, he concluded.

Journalist Cid Moreira recently completed 21 years of marriage to Fátima Sampaio. On his Instagram profile, the communicator posted an affectionate video exchanging caresses and kisses with his beloved. Married since 2000, both lived through very delicate weeks in September when a controversy involving the journalist’s children surfaced.

Roger and Rodrigo Moreira recently asked for Cid Moreira’s interdiction and made harsh accusations against the journalist’s wife, including that she was keeping him in her house screaming and with spoiled food and that she was transferring the goods from the communicator to his name.