City Hall announces first measures to face new COVID-19 peak

The Municipal Health Department is structuring the former headquarters at CAPS AD, in Bairro Lagoa Grande, to become the Center for Combating Covid-19. The site will be open every day of the week, from 7 am to 7 pm, for testing and initial medical care for patients with respiratory symptoms. Operation begins in the next few days, with the exact date yet to be released, as well as more detailed information.

The measure was motivated by the significant increase in respiratory cases – Covid-19 and flu – in Patos de Minas in recent days. With the new space, the objective is to relieve the family health units (USFs) and the Peluzzo emergency care unit (UPA), which today attend respectively mild and moderate/severe cases.

Until the structuring of the Covid-19 Center is finalized, it will be necessary to suspend elective care at the USFs, allowing for a greater capacity to assist respiratory symptomatic patients. According to Saúde, from this Thursday (6/1) until at least the next 21st, the following changes occur:

– medical and nursing care: elective care (scheduled) is suspended, with only prenatal consultations maintained. Childcare consultations take place only in case of complaints/demands, and routine consultations should be postponed;

– vaccination room: in all units, these locations will be open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, so that, from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm (at USFs with Health on the Spot and Occupational Health), technicians/auxiliaries can support the care of respiratory symptoms;

– Nasf and clinical psychologists: individual appointments are maintained, and the user must cancel the appointment due to any respiratory complaints. Groups are suspended.

– dentistry: elective dental care services are maintained, but the guideline is that any patient with respiratory symptoms or who had close contact with someone confirmed for Covid-19, cancel the appointment.

Units without doctors – There are family health teams without doctors at the moment, as 14 professionals are on vacation or on leave due to a certificate. However, USFs in this situation continue to receive suspected mild cases of Covid-19. This is because a nurse performs the reception and performs the test to detect Covid-19 in the patient, forwarding him, with proper guidance and the test result, for medical evaluation at the UPA.

Changes in the flow of care are needed as the epidemiological scenario recedes or advances. “It is important to make it clear that being in a pandemic often prevents us from planning actions, as we are forced to make decisions overnight. But if we are doing this, it is to improve assistance to the community”, explains Health Secretary Ana Carolina Magalhães Caixeta.

She complements asking for the collaboration of the population to follow the flow of care guided by the secretariat and above all not to abandon basic measures against the contagion and spread of the coronavirus and the viruses that cause influenza. “The mask helps, a lot, in both cases. Wash your hands often too. We need everyone’s conscience”, he concludes.

