Cleo pays homage to her husband by tattooing his name on his thigh

Cleo surprised fans on social media, by showing a tribute made to her husband, Leandro D’Lucca. In this ocasion, the artist tattooed her lover’s name inside a heart on her left thigh.

In love, the daughter of Glória Pires and Fábio Jr. perpetuated her love for the entrepreneur, whom he married in July of last year. In records published by the tattoo artist, you can see that Leandro also got some tattoo. However, it did not show many details of what the drawing is about.

Cleo tattoos her husband’s name on her thigh (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Cleo and Leandro’s relationship

Cleo and Leandro have known each other since 2017, but only started to bond in 2020. “We met in 2017 through a friend. We had an affair, let’s say, but remained friends. We met again last year, at work”, explained the famous through social networks.

In another moment, she commented on married life: “It’s funny that people really like this subject, but that’s okay because I like to talk about it too. Married life is going very well”, said the famous, who in the past, was already married to the actor João Vicente de Castro.

