Close to meeting Coutinho in the Premier League, Gerrard had a ‘premonition’ with a Brazilian in an autobiography

Former Liverpool captain is now coach of Aston Villa, one of the clubs interested in the Brazilian

Out of the plans of Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho may be close to meeting an old acquaintance from the days of Liverpool

Its about Steven Gerrard, today’s technician Aston Villa, one of the teams of Premier League interested in hiring the midfielder on loan.

The Brazilian, even, would have been a request from Gerrard, with whom he worked in the Reds for three seasons, between 2012 and 2015.

In his autobiography, entitled My Story, released in 2015, the former player predicted that Coutinho would switch Liverpool to play for a Spanish giant, what happened three years later, when the Brazilian was transferred to Barcelona.

“I also know that the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will come looking for Philippe in a few seasons, just as they did with Luis [Suárez]. And that’s where it’s going to get tough for Liverpool, because the attraction to going to one or two of these clubs is very strong for any South American or Spanish player,” Gerrard wrote at the time.

Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho celebrating Liverpool goal Getty Images

The former midfielder and now coach was right. At the time, Coutinho became the second most expensive transfer in history. It was also the biggest transaction in the history of the Catalan club and the biggest sale of English football at the time. The amount of 130 million euros paid by the Spaniards to the English was only surpassed by the 222 million paid by the PSG by Neymar.

“There is no doubt about it, Liverpool will miss him. He’s a wonderful football player, a great person and, to be fair to him, he’s never let go of tools. I respect your decision and wish you all the best,” Gerrard said at the time.