Coast: Apucaranenses and Araponguenses test positive for Covid

A 26-year-old businessman, who lives in Apucarana, after returning from the coast tested positive for Covid-19, and it wasn’t just him, other friends who were on the same trip contracted the virus. Several people from Apucara who also spent the end of the year on beaches have already been diagnosed with the disease. In Arapongas, the municipality’s health confirmed the increased demand for care for people who were traveling.

The businessman said that he and nine friends traveled to the coast of São Paulo on 12/29 and right after the turn of the year, the first symptoms appeared. “We went with a group of friends, all vaccinated with the first and second doses, there we stayed on the beach, we went out for dinner and right after the New Year a friend started to feel discomfort, sore throat, nothing very strong. Already on the day January 2nd me and other friends woke up with body pain and the next day we looked for assistance in the city where we were staying, but in São Paulo it was already chaos, long lines for assistance, no tests and we decided to go back. , of 10 friends, five tested positive for covid-19 and the other five are awaiting results. We are all isolated, no one showing strong symptoms”, he said.

Also according to the young man, other friends who arrived from Santa Catarina also tested positive for Covid-19. The businessman highlighted the importance of the vaccine. “I have many acquaintances who went to Santa Catarina who tested positive for Covid-19, almost everyone who traveled when they returned tested for the disease. The vaccine was very important, as it greatly alleviated the symptoms of the disease”, commented.

A seller from Apucarana, who also went to the coast, contracted Covid-19. The 24-year-old girl went with a group of friends to spend New Year’s Eve and upon returning to the city, she went straight to seek medical attention. “I don’t regret going on a trip, I took all the precautions, but unfortunately I took Covid, my other 4 friends too, we are all isolated, with mild symptoms, when I arrived I was careful to let the store know I work and I didn’t even go to work, our family members are fine, they don’t have Covid, just us who went to the beach, we’ve already come back with the disease. We were all vaccinated and I believe that’s why we didn’t have severe symptoms, I didn’t even realize I had Covid.” account.

According to the Health Secretary of Apucarana, Emídio Bachiega, the demand for care in Apucarana has increased a lot in recent days. “On Monday (3) there were 500 consultations at the UPA, on Tuesday (4) also, this Wednesday, we are already approaching 500 consultations. The scheduling of tests has also increased and the demand for private assistance has increased, in addition to consultations in the UBSs. The health of Apucarana is already working to reinforce this service”, explains.

IN ARAPONGAS

A 46-year-old city self-employed person traveled to the coast with his family, wife, 44, and two children, a 6-year-old boy and a 19-year-old teenager. He tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. “Fortunately my wife and my children did not test positive, I am isolated from them, we traveled on December 27th, on January 2nd I felt pain in my body and as I had already caught Covid once, I was sure I had the disease. on January 3, we were already back, we looked for Arapongas’ health and the test confirmed that I was with Covid again, this time, the symptoms were milder than the first one, and I believe that the vaccination contributed to that”, stated.

The municipal secretary of Health of Arapongas, Moacir Paludetto, informed that the demand for care in the city increased right after Christmas and New Year’s Eve. On average, before this period, 45 tests were performed a day, and now there are 110. “Most of the people who are looking for assistance have returned from holiday trips. We feel an increase in demand for assistance right after the holiday season and since January 3rd the demand has increased even more, we are working to serve the best way these people”, ends.