Commerce starts sales season in PG | The net

Several companies have already anticipated the traditional mega-liquidations and are already offering products with discounts of up to 70%

The traditional early-year promotions, held on the first Friday and first Saturday of the year, were anticipated by several companies and are being carried out by retailers. Stores such as MM and Casas Bahia are already offering products at discounts, as well as retail chains such as Muffato and Max Atacadista. However, this is not a rule: Magazine Luiza (Magalu), which carries out the famous ‘Fantastic Sale’, maintained the tradition of making great offers available in physical stores on Friday, the 7th.

In the case of Lojas MM, the mega-liquidation, now called ‘It’s cheap, I’m taking it’ started this Wednesday, the 5th. now, in addition to having a new name, it will have an extended period for consumers to buy, from four days, until Saturday (8). In the more than 200 branches of the network, website and application, customers will be able to buy products at up to half the traditional price, from furniture to electronics, appliances, small appliances, technology and utilities.

According to the commercial director, Marcos Camargo, the decision to change the name and bring forward came with the intention of calling the customer to buy early, but not later in the morning, as he will have more comfort and time to close the deal. “Consumer behavior has been changing in recent years, many prefer to arrive even after store opening hours. So, we preferred to extend the opening hours and days of the sale, and we even redeemed the name of a strong fair that we had in January, which is Tá Cheap, Tô levada”, he reveals.

At Casas Bahia, the promotion began on Monday in physical stores, and since December 30 on the website and application. The Via group, to which Casas Bahia belongs, bets on the message “A lot of everything, with a lot of discounts”, highlighting the huge assortment of discounted products in the most varied categories. The company promises discounts of up to 70% on various products.

The Muffato group, in turn, started this Tuesday (4), the ‘Saldão Anual’, with sales and discounts of up to 60%, valid for both Super Muffato and Max Atacadista units. On Friday (7), the stores will also have a special day of offers, classified by the group as “a large wholesale operation, called the ‘M Day’”. “The stores are ready and with an unmissable mix of offers. In addition to the special payment conditions, discounts can reach 60% on the second unit”, informed Regina Pereira, general manager of marketing at the Group.

Magalu stores open at 7 am

In the case of Magalu’s Fantastic Sale, the physical stores will open at a different time from the traditional one, a little later, from 7 am, but the service will be carried out until 8 pm. In this 29th edition of the promotion, 19 thousand items will be offered, including washing machines, washbasins, refrigerators, stoves and housewares, with discounts of up to 80%. And as in previous years, it bets heavily on the “catch it, take it” system, in which the consumer takes the products – which include showcase items – at the time of purchase. Magalu’s Fantastic Sale also takes place, throughout the week, on the website and SuperApp.