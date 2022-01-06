Condor, Super Muffato and Max Atacadista sell with discounts of up to 60%

Paraná chains Condor, Super Muffato and Max Atacadista have year-end sales that can have discounts of up to 60%.

Photo: Muffato disclosure.

At Max Atacadista, in which the concept of cash and carry is to get more for less, the action runs until Thursday (6).

“Only those who sell cheap all year round can make a “Gigante” sale at such low prices”, invites Regina Pereira, general manager of the Group’s marketing. On Friday, the stores will also have a special day of offers – a large wholesale operation called “M Day”.

At Super Muffato, the sale continues until Saturday (8). It is possible to make purchases in up to 6 installments, interest-free, on all cards. The bazaar line is in installments in

up to 10 installments, interest-free, also on all cards.

The offers can be seen on the website, applications and social networks of the two Group brands:

Super Muffato

Website: https://www.supermuffato.com.br

Super Muffato APP: https://www.supermuffato.com.br/aplicativo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/super_muffato/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/supermuffato

Max Wholesaler

Website: https://www.maxatacadista.com.br/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxatacadista/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maxatacadistaoficial

Telesales: 0800 727 9767

Condor

Condor, on the other hand, organizes the Super Saldão at the beginning of the year from January 3rd to 6th, with promotions in all departments and discounts that can reach 50%. Another benefit is the installment of electros in up to 20 interest-free installments and tires in 10 interest-free installments, both on the Condor card.

So that customers can start the year with savings, the chain also selected combined offers through promotional packs with the actions of the Double Offer and a bird and Panettone burning with discounts of up to 50%.

The beverage sector will also be included in the saldão with many promotional packs of beer, soft drinks and spirits, as well as special prices on a wide variety of white and rose wines.

Thinking about leisure and fun for the family, beach and camping items were selected for the sale, such as swimming pools, chairs and coolers at very competitive prices.

Non-food items, such as perfumery products, will also have special prices for the campaign.

In addition to the Saldão promotions, the network also offers “Cash back” to Clube Condor members. Participation in the Club is free and exclusive to individuals. Simply register on the “Clube Condor” application, available for Android and IOS, or on the website www.clubecondor.com.

Among the Super Saldão Condor offers are:

Toshiba QLED TV TB001 – 55″ Screen – Smart TV – 4K – Clube Condor customer pays R$ 3,398.00 in cash or in up to 20 installments of R$ 169.90 interest-free on the Condor Card.

Lenovo 82BU0001BR Notebook – 15.6″ Screen – Intel Celeron Dual Core – 4GB RAM Memory – 128GB SSD – Windows 10 Home 64 – Clube Condor customer pays R$2,398.00 in cash or up to 20x of R$119, 90 interest-free on the Condor Card.

Philco Cooktop Stove – 4 Burners – Clube Condor customer pays R$ 294.00 in cash or in up to 14 installments of R$ 21.00 interest-free on the Condor Card.

Patagonia Beer – 473ml – Types – Can – R$ 5.99 each. Clube Condor customer gets 6 and pays 5. In this pack, in each of the 6 units, Clube Condor customer pays only R$4.99.