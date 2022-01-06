Confusion involving Corinthians fans motivates changes in stadium at Copinha

Corinthians’ debut in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup ended with victory, but it was also marked by confusion outside the four lines. Three minutes into the first half, the match had to be interrupted by problems with the crowd. Therefore, the organizers of the competition met and approved changes in the conduct of the event.

According to the city of São José dos Campos, Corinthians’ host city in the first phase, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and the Military Police (PM) agreed that, in the next games played at the Martins Pereira Stadium, there will be a division of fans. Thus, the São José fans will have exclusive access to gate 5 and will stay in that sector. The information is from the newspaper THE VALLEY.

The other fans, including the Corinthians fans, will enter through the main gate and occupy the other sectors of the place. After the end of the duels, the exit will remain through the same gates. According to the Federation, the decision was taken by the large number of Timon fans. To give you an idea, about 30 buses arrived with organized supporters from the club at the opening.

Due to the higher-than-expected audience, there was a delay in the inspection of prevention protocols by Covid-19 and in the magazine carried out by the Military Police. With that, it was also decided that the stadium gates will open one hour before the start of the first confrontation and will remain that way until the end of the double round.

Another change established was the closing of three lanes around the stadium. The measure will take place two hours before the start of the next rounds. The streets affected are: Martins Pereira, Ana Gonçalves da Cunha and Pedro Pinto da Cunha Filho. Therefore, only official or authorized vehicles and the press will be able to use them. Control will be under the responsibility of the Urban Mobility Department.

Pursuant to the resolutions, an exclusive parking space will be established for the coaches of organized Corinthians fans in the vicinity of the stadium, which will be announced in advance.

Without the need to present tickets, the PM will control the public. Thus, the organization will be able to limit the number of fans present, always in accordance with the stadium’s capacity to avoid crowding.

See more at: Copinha, Corinthians fans and Organized fans.