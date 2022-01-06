This season, Flamengo will be involved in the disputes of the State Championship, Conmebol Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, Supercopa do Brasil and Brasileirão Serie A. Without having achieved anything in 2021, Rubro-Negro’s goal is to return to the winning phase, as it was more or less three years ago.

Paulo Sousa is confirmed as Mais Querido’s new coach. In this way, the Portuguese has already started assembling the cast for the course of the season, in addition to having demanded a big screen at CT Ninho do Urubu. According to him, the device will serve so that a better analysis is made and that errors can be corrected ‘on top of the bid’.

In addition to adjusting the squad for 2022, and the screen, Sousa works with the board to give the approval for arrivals and departures. This Wednesday (5), President Rodolfo Landim said “ok” for the purchase of Thiago Maia, who is on loan from Lille on loan until June. No. 8 played 31 games in the previous season, scoring two goals.

“Flamengo agrees to buy the defensive midfielder Thiago Maia. The club will pay Lille €4 million (R$25.6 million) in installments over 4 years for 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. The contract will be signed next week”, echoed the Planeta do Futebol profile, as previously ascertained by journalist Vene Casagrande, from the newspaper O DIA.

Previously, when Gerson was still in Rio de Janeiro, Thiago was an immediate option on the reserve bank. With the departure of Joker, the former Santos inherited the ‘8’ and started to be used more frequently. The arrival of Andreas Pereira changed things a little again, but both have already played together, especially when the 18 shirt was more advanced.