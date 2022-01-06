Copa SP: Santos, Grêmio and Botafogo can qualify on Thursday; see all the games of the day | Junior soccer sp cup

The fifth day of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup will have 14 games, all valid for the second round. Among the top teams, Santos, Grêmio and Botafogo can ensure early classification for the next stage of the tournament this Thursday.

sportv broadcasts four matches a day, and another ten occur in the interior of São Paulo. Nova Iguaçu, Chapadinha, Ferroviária, Novorizontino, Santa Cruz, São Carlos, Velo Clube and Taubaté are others that can guarantee themselves in the second phase if they win their games.

The top two in each group advance in the competition.

After the 3-0 victory over Aparecidense, in their debut, Botafogo only needs a simple victory over Petrolina to guarantee themselves in the next phase. The game starts at 15:15 (GMT), in Taubaté, for the second round of Group 14. sportv broadcasts the match, while the ge follows the bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

Eye on center forward Gabriel Tigrão, scorer of two goals in the first round and full of charisma. Here’s the explanation for his nickname.

1 of 4 Gabriel Tigrão in Botafogo x Aparecidense — Photo: Fabio de Paula/Botafogo Gabriel Tigrão in Botafogo x Aparecidense — Photo: Fabio de Paula/Botafogo

The game, which starts at 5:15 pm, at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, opens the double round of Group 10, in Jaú. Both teams lost the first game and need to win if they want to dream of a spot in the second phase. sportv broadcasts the match, while the ge follows in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

2 of 4 XV de Jaú lost to Castanhal in the debut of Copinha — Photo: Bruno Creste/XV de Jaú XV de Jaú lost to Castanhal in the debut of Copinha — Photo: Bruno Creste/XV de Jaú

Castanhal and Grêmio won XV de Jaú and Mixto in their debut, respectively, and will compete for the leadership of Group 10 and the early classification at 7:30 pm. sportv also broadcasts this match, with real-time monitoring, with exclusive videos, on ge.

Lucas Kawan and Kauan Kelvin, who made a good one-two in the first match, will be on the field again for Grêmio.

3 of 4 Grêmio won Mixto in the opening of the Copa São Paulo — Photo: Bruno Creste/Divulgação Grêmio won Mixto at the opening of the Copa São Paulo — Photo: Bruno Creste/Divulgação

The game that closes the day may guarantee the classification of Santos, who face Rondoniense at 21:45, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, in Group 8. A simple victory is enough for Peixe, who beat Operário-PR on the debut. sportv broadcasts live, while the ge shows all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos.

Author of the winning goal against Paraná and the team’s 10th shirt, forward Rwan Seco remains the hope of goals. The lineup must be the same as in the first game.

4 of 4 Goal by Rwan in Santos x Operário-PR — Photo: Divulgação/Santos FC Goal by Rwan in Santos x Operário-PR — Photo: Divulgação/Santos FC

Group 7 (Cloves)

13h – Commercial x Chapadinha

3:15 pm – Nova Iguaçu x Criciúma

Group 8 (Araraquara)

7:30 pm – Railway x Operário-PR

Group 9 (Iacanga)

13h – Union Iacanga x Union ABC

3:15 pm – Novorizontino x Santa Cruz

Group 11 (São Carlos)

17h – São Carlos x Falcon

19:15 – São-Carlense x America-MG

Group 12 (Macaws)

11 am – São João x Taquarussú Union

1:15 pm – Velo Clube x Athletico-PR