Copinha: Tomate’s goalkeeper gets emotional and wins a chance at Galo

After going to tears and watching Atlético win the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup from the bench, goalkeeper Tomate had reason to smile. The Andirá player received an invitation from alvinegro to go through a period of testing at Cidade do Galo.

THE #Rooster invited the goalkeeper Tomate, from Andirá-AC, for a period of testing in Cidade do Galo, after the under-20 team returned from vacation in March. The athlete’s cry when he was replaced at the time when Atlético had a penalty in his favor caused a strong commotion on social networks. — Rooster at Base (@GaloNaBase) January 6, 2022

The goalkeeper was Andirá’s highlight during the match, holding the goalless draw, with only 10 players on the field. But at 18 minutes into the second half, Andirá committed a penalty, and Tomate prepared for another kick. However, the coach chose to change the goalkeeper, and place another one in the goal to defend the penalty.

Tomate was upset with the coach’s strategy, and left the field in tears. On the bench, he watched Galo score the goal that gave the Minas Gerais team the victory at the Gilberto Siqueira Lopes stadium, in Lins (SP). After the game, the goalkeeper spoke about the situation.

The Tomate goalkeeper, who had been grappling like hell, was substituted at the time of the penalty kick and was DESOLATE. Then Rubens charged well and opened the score: Andirá 0x1 Atlético-MG#Copinha2022 pic.twitter.com/dMaSFbc7Jh — rout Info (@rout_info) January 5, 2022

“A thousand things went through my head. Unfortunately I had to give it up. But it is in the Lord’s will. I shined on account of him tonight. It’s very exciting. We work on a daily basis. It is the result of our battle. We have the third round to meet the schedule, with humility, head held high”, he said, in an interview with SportTV.

Tomate also told of the conversation he had with the coach. “Whether we like it or not, the other goalkeeper is new. It has to be seen too. It was in understanding about it. (The coach) even talked, he’s a good goalkeeper, my work partner. The teacher told me that in a few minutes he would put it on. I left emotional because of the match I played today”, he concluded.

The scene of Tomate being replaced crying moved social media, and soon the story arrived at Atlético. The club had already sent scouts for the Copa São Paulo in search of new jewels for the youth categories, and Tomate will now be watched in the main team’s return from vacation.

Goalkeeper Eduardo Filgueira da Silva, the well-known Tomate, will also have to get used to his fame. In less than 24 hours, the goalkeeper, who had about a thousand followers, saw that number increase by more than 330,000 on his Instagram. There, he thanked everyone for their support. “I’m going to take time to thank each of you,” said the player in a storie.

Striker Richarlison sympathized with the goalkeeper, and in one of the photos on Tomate’s profile the ‘Pombo’ commented: “God bless you Mlk (sic). You (sic) were doing great,” he wrote.

