Corinthians announces departure from Andressinha and has third low for 2022

Corinthians announced this Thursday morning the departure of midfielder Andressinha from the women’s team. The midfielder has not been renewed for the 2022 season and is the squad’s third casualty for this year.

“The midfielder Andressinha will not continue at Timão in 2022. Corinthians appreciates all the professionalism and commitment of the athlete during the period she was with us. Multi-champion, she will be eternally in our history and within our hearts”, wrote the club in twitter – see publication below.

Anddressinha arrived at Corinthians at the beginning of the 2020 season, coming from Portland Thorns, from the United States. The player, often with appearances in the Brazilian team, had already played in two World Cups and the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro when she joined the Parque São Jorge team.

In his first season with Timão, the shirt 20 was an important part of Arthur Elias’ tactical scheme, playing 22 games and scoring a goal. In a year, Andressinha helped in the conquests of Brasileirão and Paulista.

Last season, Andressinha was part of the cast that won the Triple Crown by lifting the Brazilian, Paulista and Libertadores titles. In 2021, the midfielder was present in 38 games, in which he scored three goals. The player is the third casualty of the squad for 2022, who has already said goodbye to defensive midfielder Ingryd and defender Poliana.

In time: Corinthians announced last Wednesday the signing of forward Jaqueline, who defended São Paulo last season. This was the team’s first signing for the season.

Regarding the 2021 cast, Timão will feature Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Gabi Zanotti, Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes. Pardal, Cacau and Vic Albuquerque are the athletes who have not yet had the future announced by the club.

