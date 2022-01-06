Corinthians announces signing of ex-So Paulo striker for 2022 season

Corinthians started moving again in the women’s football market this Wednesday. Using their social networks and videos to play with the crowd, the club announced the signing of the striker jaqueline, which was in São Paulo.

The first video was of right-back Katiuscia talking about the signing and “running no signal” at the exact moment of revealing the identity of the new Corinthians athlete. The athlete has been playing a lot with the crowd in recent days and talking about the movements in the ball market.

“Hey, Faithful. You asked and I had my way. I’m breaking into Corinthians’ social media to tell you the newest signing. You know, right?! Intern was taking too long and I’m more anxious than you to tell me everything. The newest signing is…”, said shirt 2 in the video.

A few minutes later, the club announced the new hire. Jaqueline had a recent visit to São Paulo, where she worked for three years. In the finals of Paulistão 2021, even, the athlete was one of the great highlights of the rival team and that gave work to the Corinthians defense.

Jaqueline is only 21 years old. In addition to São Paulo, the striker accumulates spells in Santos, where he worked for two years, and Portuguesa Santista. She also has calls for the squad’s base categories.

“Take note of the news: she is one of the great young names in the sport in the country. She comes from two very prominent seasons, has been playing for the Brazilian national team and now belongs to Timão! Welcome to Coringão, Jaqueline!”, he wrote the club.

This is Corinthians’ first signing for the season, which they renewed with the vast majority of their athletes. Regarding the 2021 cast, Timão will feature Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Gabi Zanotti, Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes. Sparrow, Andressinha, Cacau and Vic Albuquerque still have no defined future for the club, while Poliana and Ingryd said goodbye to the team.

