Corinthians have only one game on open TV in the first six rounds of Paulista

On Wednesday, the São Paulo Football Federation released a detailed table of the first rounds of the 2022 São Paulo Championship. It is noteworthy that in the first six matches of Corinthians in the competition, only one will be broadcast on open TV channel.

The only match, among the six opening ones, that Corinthians fans will be able to watch on an open channel will be the derby against Santos, on February 2nd, at 9:35 pm. The match will be broadcast from TV Record, besides the Premiere on closed TV, and from the Paulistan Play, service of streaming by Internet.

both the Premiere like the Paulistan Play will broadcast all of Corinthians’ first three games in the competition. The match against Santo André, in the second round, will also be broadcast on the Paulistão channel on Youtube, in addition to the other services mentioned above. In the fourth and fifth rounds, against Ituano and Mirassol respectively, the transmission will be exclusive to the HBO Max platform, whose monthly price starts at R$19.90.

The derby against Palmeiras, for the sixth round, will also not be broadcast on open channels. Derby will be broadcast on Youtube in Paulistão, on Premiere, and in Paulistão Play.

Corinthians makes its debut in the Campeonato Paulista on the 25th, against Ferroviária, at 9 pm. The match can be watched on the Paulistan Play or not Premiere. Timão is the biggest winner of the championship, with 30 achievements.

See more in: Campeonato Paulista and Transmisso de Jogos.