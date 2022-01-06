Corinthians is interested in hiring Ponte Preta’s goalkeeper, says journalist

Corinthians may be interested in acquiring a goalkeeper for the 2022 season. The possible name for coming to Parque São Jorge is goalkeeper Ivan, 24, who now defends Ponte Preta.

The information, initially released by journalist Jorge Nicola, that Corinthians would be awaiting the return of businessman Fernando Garcia to Brazil to finalize the deal was confirmed by my helm.

Ponte Preta owns 100% of Ivan’s economic rights. Therefore, the team has full autonomy to define if and for how much the player will trade. However, if the sale is confirmed, the Campinas team, according to the GE, would already have 40% of the amount earmarked for paying the club’s debts.

It is worth remembering that Ivan has already aroused the interests of Serie A clubs and even from abroad. However, an injury to the ligament in his right wrist, in September 2020, kept the player away from the field for eight months and the recovery kept the archer at the club from Campinas.

At Ponte Preta, Ivan is considered an idol and one of the main assets of the Campinas team. In Serie B of Brasileirão in 2021, Ivan played 26 games. There were 30 conceded goals, 73 saves (39 within the area) and eight matches without conceding a goal. Your contract with the team runs until April 2023.

It is worth noting that in the current squad Corinthians has four goalkeepers. In addition to Cássio, Sylvinho has Matheus Donelli and Guilherme Castellani, both graduates of Timão’s youth teams; and Carlos Miguel, who joined the club in 2021. Caique França, who was part of the squad, did not renew with the team and said goodbye last December.

See more at: Ball Market.