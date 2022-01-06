Corinthians knows details of the first six games of the Paulisto 2022; debut to be in a tera

While the players are on vacation, the São Paulo Football Federation revealed details of the first games of the 2022 São Paulo Championship. Corinthians makes its debut on January 25, against Ferroviária, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Then, Timão goes to ABC Paulista to face Santo André, away from home, probably at Bruno José Daniel, on the 30th. In February, Timão returns to play at Neo Química Arena, when he faces Santos, on the day 02.

Continuing with alternate games, Corinthians goes to the interior to face Ituano, at Estádio Doutor Novelli Júnior, on the 6th. Four days later, another game at Neo Química Arena, this time against Mirassol. To close the first six rounds, the Derby against Palmeiras, which will only be held in March, on behalf of the Mundial Interclubes.

Without the transmission of TV Globo, the Corinthians fan will have to accompany the team on several different platforms. Four duels will be broadcast by Premiere and Paulistan Play, two by HBO Max, one by Record TV and a fur YouTube official of the Paulista Championship.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 25 Jan,

Tue, 9:00 pm Corinthians x Railway Paulista Jan 30,

sun, 11:00 am Santo André x Corinthians Paulista Feb 02,

Wed 9.35 pm Corinthians x Santos Paulista 06 Feb,

sun, 6.30 pm Ituano x Corinthians Paulista Feb 10,

Thurs 21:30 Corinthians x Mirassol Paulista 17 March,

Thurs, 20:30 Palmeiras x Corinthians Paulista

See more in: Broadcast of games and Campeonato Paulista.