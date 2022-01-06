Corinthians loses two sponsorships for season 2022; club already has substitute partner

Corinthians starts the 2022 season without two sponsors. Midea and Positivo’s ties ended at the end of 2021 and were not renewed by the parties. Companies no longer appear on the official website – see below.

Corinthians has already removed Midea and Positivo from their sponsors; Taunsa has not yet been included on the site. Corinthians Official Website/Reproduction

The Parque São Jorge club started the partnership with Positivo in 2018. After the end of the contract in 2019, the company returned with the sponsorship in August 2020. Midea, a manufacturer of home appliances, had a shorter period with Timão. . Sponsorship began in 2020 and stamped the upper back of the alvinegro uniform.

Despite the two casualties, which had already been brought by the my helm, the club moved to restore the “lost” sponsorship. Last December, Corinthians announced the agreement with Taunsa, an agribusiness company. The partnership provides for several marketing actions and has already resulted in the hiring of defensive midfielder Paulinho for 2022.

In time: Corinthians currently has eight sponsors for the men’s team. In addition to Taunsa, which has not yet had the space it will occupy on the shirt revealed, the team has the support of: Vitamins Neo Química, Ale, Banco BMG, Galera Bet, Cartão de Todos and Guaraná Poty – see contract times below.

Check out the Corinthians main squad sponsors

Everyone’s Card (front of shorts): contract until April 2022

Ale (breast): contract until August 2022

Bitcoin Market (front shirt bar): contract until December 2022

Poty (back of shorts): contract until December 2022

Taunsa (space not yet disclosed): contract until December 2023

Guys Bet (shoulders): contract until July 2025

Vitamins Neo Química/Hypera Pharma (master sponsorship): until December 2025

Banco BMG (sleeves): contract until December 2026

See more at: Corinthians Sponsor, Corinthians Shirt and Corinthians Board of Directors.