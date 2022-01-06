Corte mobilizes to find Justina and Zayla at the behest of Dom Pedro II in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

“The first thing to do is close the exits from the city. Inspect all transports”, says Gastão.
“We have to act fast. My fear is that they have already been taken out of court.”, commented Pedro.
Candida (Dani Ornellas), mother of Zayla, will have a vision of the captivity where Justina and her daughter are being held hostage, in an abandoned shed. However, when help arrives to rescue them, it will be too late. They will already be being taken away.
The chapter will still show Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) sorry for having treated his daughter, Zayla, and Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) divided between her and Justina, with whom he intends to marry.
Meanwhile, on the road, en route to the Paraguay War, Justina will show fear of what might happen to them. But Zayla will stand firm.
“Will no one find us? In a little while we’ll get to where the soldiers are. I’m afraid they will force us to serve men.”
“No one here will serve any man!” Zayla will guarantee.
Justina will tell Zayla that she’s scared in Nos Tempos do Imperador — Photo: Globo
06 Jan
Thursday
Samuel discovers that Tonico set him up so that he could no longer work outside the prison. Candida has a vision. Borges is concerned when he sees the movement of the police mounted by Gastão. Tonico provides information for Solano. Pedro decides to replace Admiral Tamandaré in charge of the war for Caxias. Prisca and Hilary depart for England. Isabel assumes that it was she who asked Pedro to keep Gaston away from the war.
Zayla teases Justina