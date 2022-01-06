Covid-19: Campinas will have children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated in municipal and state schools | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) will vaccinate against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in municipal and state schools. The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department after the state government communicated the adhesion of the interior metropolis to the registration started this Wednesday (5).

According to the city, the numbers of participating schools and health agents who will apply will still be defined. The city has 112,275 children in this age group. The Municipal Health Department is also evaluating the possibility of making “D Days” of vaccination and says that applications in health centers will also be necessary.

In addition, the city awaits the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the state government to know when the doses for the age group will arrive. This Wednesday, the ministry decided that it will no longer require a prescription to carry out the applications.

Despite announcing how the immunization will take place, the federal government has not set a date for the start of the campaign. Vaccination will be carried out from the oldest to the youngest children, with priority given to those with comorbidity (pre-existing disease) or permanent disabilities.

Written authorization, which would also be required, will only be required if there is no parent or guardian present at the time the child is vaccinated.

The immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years with an immunizing agent from Pfizer was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa)

State Government Registry for Schools

On Wednesday, when announcing the opening of registration for city halls to indicate whether they will use schools for vaccination, Governor João Doria (PSBD) confirmed Campinas and eight other cities: Caieiras, Cajamar, Ibaté, Jundiaí, Louveira, Mairiporã , Nova Odessa and São Carlos.

According to the governor, this means that 268 schools are already guaranteed to immunize young people. As the registration remains open, the number tends to increase.

“Vaccinating within schools is something that has brought efficiency throughout history. At all times that Brazil has carried out campaigns close to schools, efficiency has always grown,” stated the state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, during the press conference. press.

Also at the press conference, Doria said she wants to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 in three weeks and criticized the federal government for not having started the campaign before. “We have the infant vaccine against Covid-19 approved for almost 1 month by Anvisa, and not having the vaccine is saddening and I would even say revolting”.

Vaccination of teenagers in schools

Since the beginning of December, the Municipality of Campinas and the state government have started to vaccinate, in state schools, young people aged between 12 and 17 years old.

The campaign began after the government identified that around 23,000 students from state schools had not received even the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the month, 16,245 young people aged 12 to 14 were vaccinated, which increased the coverage of two doses from 20.5%, a percentage registered on December 6th, to 49.9% on Monday (3).

The application of the first dose for this age group, however, remains below 70%. According to the bulletin from the city hall on Monday, 68.6% of these teenagers received the initial application. In the 15 to 17 age group, the rate is also below 70%, as it is at 68.9%.

Campinas started 2022 with 934,465 residents vaccinated with the two doses against Covid-19, which represents 76.6% of the population. Among adults, the percentage is 94.8%. Read more here.

THE g1 asked the Municipal Health Department how many of the 23,000 students were vaccinated this month, but the folder explained that the survey is statewide and, therefore, cannot update.