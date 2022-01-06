Covid-19 cases shoot up again in Brazil

Covid’s cases have started to shoot up again in recent days in Brazil, due to the holiday season and the advance of the omicron variant, in addition to the update of data after a cyber attack against the Ministry of Health.

The ministry counted in its latest bulletin on Tuesday, 4, a total of 18,759 new cases in the last 24 hours, the worst daily number since October 5, when 20,528 cases were registered, according to data collected by the AFP.

The seven-day moving average of cases was 9,876, against 5,033 last Tuesday and 3,386 two weeks ago.

Data from the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma), which brings together the country’s main pharmacy chains, also reveal that the percentage of rapid tests with positive results on the total of those carried out rose from just over 5% at the beginning of December to 27% on the last Sunday.

As epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), told AFP, the Christmas and New Year festivities and the advance of the micron variant “contributed a lot” to the increase in cases in Brazil.

The country has confirmed 170 cases of omicron and there are 518 under analysis.

Due to the concern with this variant, which causes milder symptoms, the City of Rio de Janeiro decided, on Tuesday, to cancel the street blocks at Carnival, scheduled for February 25th to March 1st.

“We will have a growth of the omicron variant as in all countries, the problem is that here we do little genomic surveillance and little testing”, explains Maciel.

According to her, this is related to the recent spread of infuenza H3N2 in the country, a flu that also has mild symptoms, easily confused with those of omicron, which led many “to think that they do not need to be tested”.

The expert also attributes the increase in cases “to the impounded data, which is now coming in” as a result of the ‘hacking’ on December 10 that disabled the Ministry of Health’s website and application, affecting the notification of cases and covid deaths. .

Authorities say the rise in cases is now not accompanied by a sharp rise in hospitalizations and deaths, as in previous waves.

In the second country in the world most bereaved by the virus, with almost 620,000 dead, the number of daily deaths has been in an uninterrupted decline since June thanks to the rapid advance of vaccination: 67% of the 213 million inhabitants are vaccinated with two doses and 12% have already received the booster dose.

