Covid-19: Of the 26 hospitalized in the public network in Rio, 12 were not vaccinated and only two took the three doses

RIO — The recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the city of Rio has not yet translated into hospitalizations and serious cases in the city. Currently, in the public network, 26 people are hospitalized for the disease. Of these, GLOBO found that 12 had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and only two had already received the booster dose.

Insulation reduction: Rio City Hall cuts quarantine time for those with Covid-19

Another six people hospitalized only took the first dose, the same number that received only two vaccines. The numbers of unvaccinated currently hospitalized for coronaviruses represent almost half of those hospitalized in the city.

Of the 26 hospitalized in Rio:

12 did not get immunized

6 received the first dose

6 received the second dose

02 received the booster dose

carnival in the pandemic: With the party in Sapucaí maintained, there are already samba schools with floats almost ready

Covid-19 test positivity rate in Rio exceeds 40%

With the growing increase in Covid-19 cases in Rio, the rate of positive tests to diagnose the disease reached 41% in this first week of the year. In mid-December there were weeks that the positivity did not exceed 1%.

carnival in the pandemic: Blocks in closed spaces should only be authorized for persons over 18 years of age; understand

Since the first week of 2021, when Rio was facing the second new wave of the coronavirus, Rio has not had a percentage of positive cases as high as it is now. That week was the last time the city surpassed the 40% barrier of the indicator.

The positivity rate of tests for Covid-19 in the city of Rio Photo: Editoria de Arte

The data are shown on the city hall panel by epidemiological week and, therefore, will only be closed after the end of this next Saturday.

On board: MSC Preziosa returns to Rio with 33 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Covid’s positivity rate in the city of Rio:

December 12th to 18th: 1%

December 19th to 25th: 6%

December 26th to January 1st: 13%

January 2-5 (still open): 41%

Rio City Hall recommends testing people with symptoms and their contacts

The Municipal Health Department of Rio recommends testing for Covid-19 for everyone who has symptoms (such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, change in smell and/or taste) or for those who have had contact with positive cases of coronavirus.

Carnival:Street block parade in 2022 is canceled

According to the folder, in the units, patients are classified, treated and undergo the test in cases where there is clinical indication.

This week, the city of Rio should receive more than 140,000 tests of antigens from the Ministry of Health. In addition to the Family Clinics and Health Posts, the city hall applies tests in opened care centers in the city. In the coming weeks others should open in the three regions of the city.

Also for the little ones: Vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old should start on the 16th in Rio

Testing and service centers

From Monday to Sunday (8am to 5pm):

German Olympic Village

Barra Olympic Park

Honório Gurgel Olympic Village

Rodolpho Rocck Polyclinic (Del Castilho)

Monday to Friday (8am to 5pm):

Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho Polyclinic (Bangu)

Almir Dulton Outpatient Unit (Campo Grande)

Know more

To the point Floods and the lack of disaster prevention



Lauro and Gabeira In 2022, a new year and the usual Bolsonaro



Malu is ON Fernando Haddad: ‘We have to pave the second round now’



CBN Panorama Explosion of Covid-19 cases; street revelry canceled in Brazilian capitals; and updates on childhood vaccinations





Private network registers increase in positive tests

Positive tests for Covid-19 increased from 5%, in the entire month of December, to 30%, in just two days of January, in the units of Dasa, an integrated healthcare network made up of Sérgio Franco, Bronstein and Lâmina laboratories .

no street fun: Producers bet on closed parties and on intensifying the resumption of Carnival balls

According to a survey by Dasa’s Data & Analytics, the volume of tests in Rio de Janeiro rose 30.2% in December compared to November.

In tests performed in more than 900 outpatient units in the network across the country, according to the study, the positivity rate rose from 12.72%, on December 27, 2021, to 27.22%, on January 2nd. On December 4th, the positivity was 1.38%.

Check out the municipalities: Cities in the Metropolitan Region already apply a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19; check the municipalities

There was also an increase in the volume of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on the DASA Network. The growth in December was 55.3% compared to November, a level similar to that of July. Antigen tests also had an increase in demand and positivity reached 24.27% on January 2nd, the highest level in the historical series.