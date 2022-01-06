Covid-19: outbreak infects people who spent New Year’s Eve on the coast

The consequences of the Christmas and New Year celebrations have already started to show in the Covid-19 case numbers. In addition to consecutive records of cases registered in the world, Viçosa has also registered an increase in cases in the city. Now, information gathered by Primeira a Saber reveals that an outbreak of Sars-Cov2 hit people from Viçosa who went to spend New Year’s Eve on the coast.

The count of our journalism team points, so far, to 42 people who celebrated the turning point in Guarapari, on the Espírito Santo coast, infected by the coronavirus. In addition to the confirmed cases, other dozens of residents who had direct contact with positive cases will undergo tests in the coming days. Tourists from other cities in Minas Gerais who were also in Espírito Santo at the same time also tested positive for Covid-19.

The symptoms in all infected are similar: sore throat and fever were the most common; headaches and nasal congestion have also been reported. So far, there have been no more serious complications or symptoms.

In addition to the Espírito Santo coast, people from Viçosa who had celebrations in Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, also contracted the virus. So far, First to Know has received information from six infected people.

Viçosa recorded in the epidemiological bulletin released yesterday, Tuesday (4) the first death of 2022 caused by complications arising from Covid-19. In addition to the death, the city also registered 32 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

With the new confirmations, Viçosa now has 9,417 confirmed cases, and 9,181 people have already recovered from the disease. There are 98 active cases and 138 registered deaths.

The death registered in Tuesday’s bulletin is a patient from Viçosa who was hospitalized in another municipality. According to the Epidemiological Surveillance, the death occurred on November 3, 2021, but it was only registered in Viçosa now, because according to the agency, deaths occurring in other municipalities are only counted in the municipality of origin after the Regional Health Superintendence sends The informations.

In Viçosa there are two patients hospitalized with Covid-19, both at the ICU Covid at Hospital São João Batista. The other beds for patients with Covid in the hospital are available as well as the beds for ICU and Pediatric Clinics at Hospital São Sebastião are available.

The Epidemiological Surveillance counts 28 cases under investigation, with eight people awaiting the results of the PCR test by Central Covid and 20 are monitored. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 48,984 cases have been ruled out.

Anyone who has flu-like symptoms should look for the UBS (Basic Health Unit) closest to their residence.