Covid-19 outbreak recedes in Xi’an, but other cities face restrictions

The cases of Covid-19 in the Chinese city of Xi’an they fell on Wednesday 5 to their lowest level in weeks, and authorities said the outbreak was “under control” after two weeks of mandatory confinement.

Other urban centers where sources of contagion have been detected still face restrictions, including a partial closure in the city of Zhengzhou.

The contagions in China are tiny compared to other parts of the world. In recent weeks, however, they reached levels that had not been seen in the country since March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

China maintained a policy of eradicating coronavirus cases through strict border controls and selective closures.

This strategy has been put to the test with a series of local outbreaks in different parts of the country, less than a month before the start of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, which will start on February 4th.

The number of infections appeared to decline on Wednesday, with 91 cases across China, including 35 new cases in the historic city of Xi’an. It is its lowest level since mid-December.

Provincial authorities said they had finally managed to control the spread of the virus and contain its spread with strict containment and mass testing among Xi’an’s 13 million residents.

“Although the number of cases was high over the course of several days, the rapid spread of covid-19 at the community level was controlled compared to the initial phase of the outbreak,” said deputy director of the provincial health commission, Ma Guanghui, at a news conference in Shaanxi.

“The general trend of the epidemic is downward,” he added.

Meanwhile, four cases have been registered in neighboring Henan Province, where authorities have imposed a partial closure in the city of Zhengzhou. The locality registered two cases and nine asymptomatic infections in the last days.

State media indicated that they had located about 500 contacts close to these two cases.

On Monday night, one million people in Yuzhou City, also in Henan, were quarantined after detecting three asymptomatic cases.

